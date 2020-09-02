Wireless Headphones, Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Waterproof 16 Hours Playtime Bluetooth Headphones, with Magnetic Connection, Sports Earbuds for Running Built-in Mic

Why choose Boltune wireless headphones?

1) Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Our bluetooth headphone adopted latest generation chipset and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, compared to Bluetooth 4.1, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology features faster & stable signal transmission, clearer sound quality and lower power consumption.

2) Up to 16 hours continuous playback

Boltune wireless earbuds with exclusive charging technology lowers power consumption, charging 5 minutes can work 2 hours. Up to 16 hours continuous talking / music time, let you can enjoy wonderful music during travel and sports.

3) High quality HD stereo sound

Adopted Bluetooth 5.0 technology, with SBC Bluetooth profiles to tune AAC, significant noise isolation and 10mm dynamic drivers, HD Stereo No Delay in Playback, give you a more realistic music experience.

Model: BT-BH001

Talk/Playing Time: up to 16 hours

Bluetooth Standard: V5.0

Wireless Profile: HFP, A2DP, HSP, AVRCP

Operating Range: 33 feet/10 meters (No obstacles between)

Waterproof Rate: IPX7

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Package Included:

1 x Bluetooth BT-BH001 Wireless Stereo Headphones

1 x USB Charging Cable

6 x Ear Buds (two are equipped on the headphone)

6 x Ear Hooks (two are equipped on the headphone)

1 x Travel Pouch

1 x User Guide

