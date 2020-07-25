Wireless Earbuds,GRDE Bluetooth Earbuds Noise Canceling true Wireless earbuds V5.0, 40H Cyclic Playtime Waterproof Headphones Sport Bluetooth Headphones in Ear Stereo Earphones with Mini Charging Case



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 12:55:04 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why Choose GRDE True Wireless Earbuds?

*GRDE offers a pair of high-fidelity Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with up to 40 hours of battery life.

*You won’t be subject to master-slave restrictions and enjoy one-click manipulation.

*Wireless earbuds for iphone, Android, Samsung Galaxy, HTC, iPad Pro and any Bluetooth enabled devices.

*Light weight, easy to carry, you can use it anytime anywhere, just enjoy your life.

Newest Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

No Trouble with Wire Tangle Anymore, Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 Chip, Offers Fast Speed, Stable Connection, Enable to 33ft Transmission.

HiFi Sound

This wireless headphones graphene-coated drivers are rigid, yet light. Crystal clarity and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature deliver immersive sound and put you on the stage center.

Comfortable to Wear

We tested the Earbuds with over 100 unique human ears to create an incredibly ergonomic and comfortable design. Enjoy all-day listening comfort with soft, snug earbuds that perfectly fit your ears.

Besides, we provide 3 pairs of different sized ear caps so you can find the optimal fit. Never worry about dropping easily during exercises

IPX5 Sweatproof

IPX5 Waterproof efficiently protects the bluetooth earphones from sweat or water, perfect for running,skiing, etc. (not for swimming). Whether you are a sport lover, frequent gym visitor or fascinating about all sort of exciting activities, GRDE Wireless earphones is the ideal headphones for you.

Charge On The Go

Charging case size like car key, weight only 35g. Built for your convenience to carry the earbuds around and charge them anywhere.

Wide Compatible

Widely Compatible with iPhone X Xs Max, XR 8 7 6 plus, Android, Samsung Galaxy, HTC, iPad Pro and any Bluetooth enabled devices.

When the two earphones can’t pair with each other or can’t connect to your device, How To Reset?

1. Forget the “GL025”earbuds device from your bluetooth on your phone.

2. Take out two wireless earbuds from the charging box and Long press the MFB for 3 seconds until red light on to power off the earphones.

3. Long press both MFB simultaneously for 8 seconds to reboot the earphones.(Voice prompt:PTP Pairing)

♪♫【Cool Design & Lightweight】Stylish designed Bluetooth headphones with integrated controls let you adjust volume, activate Siri, answer calls or switch songs with just a touch of the button.The pretty pearl white charging case with lightweight and compact portable design allows you to enjoy music anywhere.

♪♫【One-step Paring Technology】Open the box and pick up two earbud, you can seamlessly pair this device to your Bluetooth devices automatically without any problem. You don’t need any skills to use Bluetooth earbuds. In a couple of seconds, you will be in your euphonic music world.

♪♫【Stereo Call& Multi-Mode】 Noise cancelling earbuds support mono/stereo/modes,CVC 8.0 & DSR technology brings advanced audio enhancement and noise suppression that Offers a Truly Natural, 3D Stereo Sound and Powerful Deep Bass Performance. Earbuds with microphone provide the best stereo call quality and clarity.

♪♫【More User-friendly Design & IPX5 Protection】 The detachable elastic rope(included) allows you to hang the earphone around the neck when you are inconvenient to put your Wireless headphones into the charging case. A perfect choice for running, jogging, cycling, working out in the gym. IPX5 protects your headphones from sweat, water, rain, etc.