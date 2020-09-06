Wireless Earbuds,Bluetooth Headphones 5.0 Deep Bass HiFi Stereo Sound Earphones 16H Playtime with Charging Case and Built in Mic for Sports Running (Black)



Price: $39.99

(as of Sep 06,2020 12:15:17 UTC – Details)



JUCKBO is committed to providing people with best wireless audio products and build a totally wireless lifestyle. Wireless life is a trend, a new proposition. Easy link, simple live.



JUCKBO V7 – TRUE WIRELESS EXPERIENCE, REVOLUTIONARY WIRELESS AUDIO SOLUTION

Have you ever had the headset cord drop off because of moving the phone?Do you think the wireless headset pairing process is too complicated? Are you annoyed with the signal of wireless bluetooth earbuds on and off?Have you tried other forms of earphones and failed to meet your music output satisfactory? Search no further, JUCKBO V7 wireless earbuds, is the right product for you.

How To Use？——–ONE-STEP LINK TECHNOLOGY

You don’t need any skills to use V7 true wireless earbuds. They are easy to connect as they are available for a connection whenever they are on unlike the traditional earbuds which you have to click the power button to have them ready for connection.

★First time use – Take out V7R from the charging case, then connect via phone’s bluetooth menu.

★Second time use – Just take out V7R from the charging case, then V7R will connect with your mobile phone automatically.

.ADVANCED CHARGING SYSTEM

Latest magnetic charging support fast charge 80% in first 30 mins, then switch to trickle charge to prolong earphones and charge box battery life. Built to prevents overcharged,repeated charge.

WHAT YOU GET

2 x JUCKBO V7 True Wireless earbuds

1 x 500mAh Magnetic Charging Case

1 x USB to Micro USB Charging cable

3 x Couples Silicone Ear Tips (S, M, L)

1 x User Manual

180-Days Manufacturer’s Warranty and 30 days no-questions-asked return policy

[Full-Automatic Pairing] – Completely Automatic System gives You a Hassle-free Experience when Pairing and Connecting to Your Devices. All You Need to do, take Them Out From the Case and Put them On, and You are Ready to Immerse in Your Music World, the Rest just Leave to Auto. Instant Pairing and Connection Make You Feel Everything are Effortless.

[Perfect Ergonomics Design] – Developed by Integrating the Structures of Human Ears, Two Earwings Try Their Best to Suit Everyone Auricle. By adjusting the Angle of the Earwings to find the Best Point to Fit Securely,Snugly,Comfortably in your ears. Even Do Long Time Exercise They will not Fall Down.

[Charging Case Ensure Long Battery Life] – 3 Hours Working Time Per Charge for The Earbuds, 4-5 Times Full Charge by the Charging Case, So the Twins Earbuds Can Last Up to 12-20 Hours.Juckbo V7 True Wireless Earbuds bring Extended Playtime and Enjoyment. And the Charging Case has the Battery Display, You can Know When is the Best Time to Charge.

[Quality & Satisfaction] – If You have Any Question, Please Feel Free to Contact Us through Amazon Message. Our Service Team Will Reply You with Satisfied Solution within 24 Hours.