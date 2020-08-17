Wireless Earbuds, YOCHOS in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case, Mini Sweatproof Sports Earphones w/Mic 30 Hrs Playtime for iPhone Android Windows Cellphones

Price:
$39.99 - $29.99
(as of Aug 17,2020 10:26:45 UTC – Details)
Product Description
YOCHOS A66 WIRELESS EARBUDS
True Wireless, More Freedom From Wires
Latest Bluetooth Technology
Compared with the previous Bluetooth V4.2, YOCHOS True Wireless Earbuds adopt the latest Bluetooth V5.0 chipset to give you 2x faster transmission speed and more stable connectivity with no signal loss or music dropouts up to 10 meters away.
Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes the ear buds super easy to pair. Just take them out and the wireless earphones will automatically turn on and connect with each other.
Battery Consumption Display
Bluetooth earbuds with 60mAh batteries combination, longer battery life, there’s more than enough time before needing a recharge. The included charging case built with a large capacity of 800mAH battery supports an additional 6 charges, giving 30 hours of total playtime.
The portable charging case featured with an eye-catching LCD display, always remind you how much battery left and gives you the opportunity to recharge your earbuds when on-the-go.
More Eartips Size Options
YOCHOS wireless Bluetooth earbuds deliver more than just freedom from wires, also bring a comfortable fit, long performance time and crisp audio quality, whether you’re listening to music, enjoying a podcast or watching Netflix on your device.
Extra 2 pairs of earmuffs come with the package. Please choose the most suitable pair and slightly adjust the position to achieve a better sealing wear and premium sound experience.
Button Function
Power off: Press for 3 seconds
Music stop/playback: Click left/right earphone once
Answer/hang up the phone: click left/right earphone once
Call rejection: Short press the left/right earphone for 1 second
Previous song: Double click the left earphone
Next song: Double click the right earphone
Volume -: Click the left earphone 3 times
Volume +: Click the right earphone 3 times
True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Enjoy unlimited wireless freedom
Stereo Sound Experience
1. Take out both earbuds from the charging box.
2. Turn on Bluetooth on your phone/media device, search for “A66” and click to pair. You will hear “power on, connected”.
Mono/Single Earbud Use
1. Take out one of them.
2. Earbud will flash blue, then come into pairing mode.
3. Turn on Bluetooth on your phone/media device, search for “A66” and click to pair. Then you will hear “power on, connected”.
“Airoha 1536u” chipset
One step connection
30 hours continuous playback
Power saving efficiency improvement
Volume adjustment and easy operation
The most mini type and lightweight
More Specifics You May Want to Know:
Secured-fit wireless in-ear Earphones Style
Bluetooth corresponded with V5.0
Signal-to-noise Ratio: 98dB
Transmitting Power: Class2
Support: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP / SPP
Working Distance: about 33ft with barrier-free
Mono mode: Either earbud can be used separately and independently
Twin Mode: Wear both earbuds to enjoy stereo sound
Built-in Mic: Yes, use it to answer/make phone calls
Compatible systems: iOS, Android, Windows
Compatible devices: Bluetooth-enabled devices such as cellphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, etc.
