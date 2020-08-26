Wireless Earbuds, WixGear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, HD Stereo Sound Earphones, 30H Playtime with Charging Case, IPX5 Waterproof with Built-in Microphone for Work/Travel/Gym



Price: $29.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 11:37:38 UTC – Details)



Wireless Earbuds, WixGear Bluetooth Earbuds 5.0 Headphones Wireless Earbuds 30H Cycle Playtime in-Ear Wireless Headphones Hi-Fi Stereo Sweat proof Earphones Sport Headsets Built-in Mic

The WixGear Wireless Earbuds is a Bluetooth headphone that will make listening to music and making calls always on the move. This is the best wireless ear phones for your phone, wherever you go and whatever you do, this is just right for you!

TOP 5 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD HAVE THIS WIXGEAR BLUETOOTH EARBUDS:

✔️ It has a very impressive Audio

If the most important aspect of Wireless Earphones for you is the audio quality, these buds sound fantastic, with crisp highs, lively mids, and plenty powerful bass. This is a fantastic choice.

✔️ It has a comfortable earbuds design

This earbuds for your phone are very comfortable to wear and with it’s sweat proof quality, you will not have to remove it even when you’re sweating.

✔️ It is Sports-friendly

This earbuds are ideal to use for exercise with it’s lightweight functionality, it can bolster your workout through its lively sound quality tone.

✔️ It has a long-lasting battery

It has a battery life of six hours plus another 6 hours packed in its charging case which means it will last all day, whether you’re wearing it when you’re driving or taking it out for a jog. This wireless earbuds will give you untethered listening.

✔️ It is very easy to pair

This Bluetooth earbuds is compatible to any smart phone, Android or iPhone, it has a very fast pairing capability, you don’t have to manually pair it each time.

If you’re looking for a wireless headset with microphone with very good value of money, you should buy our newest Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for iPhone and Android.

LONG LASTING PLAYTIME – This wireless Bluetooth earbuds with charging case gives you the most efficient wireless performance, can be used 3-5 hours on a single charge. This rechargeable earbuds gives you true wireless continuous power.

FAST PARING – This wireless earbuds adopts Bluetooth V5.0 chip with 10m connection distance. This earbuds wireless headphone has a very strong compatibility, it can be used with any Apple or Android phone.

LIGHT WEIGHT – This is the best workout headphones for cellphone made with light weight materials, you can wear it with comfort to your ears, use it like you are not wearing Bluetooth headphone at all.

CONNECTS LAST-PAIRED DEVICE – This true Bluetooth headphones with mic automatically connects back to the phone connected before shut down. Save time and effort, no need for manual pairing every time with this iPhone wireless earbuds