Wireless Earbuds with Flashlight, Touch Control Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Charging Case Waterproof In-Ear Earphones E-Book, Passive Noise Reduction Compatible with iPhone Android

You do not need any previous knowledge to use these mini bluetooth headsets. Take the Updated Bluetooth 5.0 headsets out of the charging box and it automatically connects to the phone to reduce annoying operations after first time connection. Unlike traditional headphones, you have to click on the power button.

Automatic Pairing

First time use :

Take out the wireless earbuds from charging case, then connect phone Bluetooth menu.

Second time use :

Just take out earbud(s) from the charging case, then it will connect with your phone automatically whether it is Android or iOS.

(Notice:The smartphone have to be the latest device connected with bluetooth headphones when auto-pairing.)

Touch/Volume Control

Previous Song/Next Song/Play/ Pause/Volume – /Volume +

IPX5 Waterproof

IPX5 Waterproof Nano-coating efficiently prevents water and sweat from penetrating and damaging its sensitive component. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling and etc.

Two Type Charging Port

It has USB and Type-C Charging ports to meet your different needs, Solving tradition single type charging port according to people’s life style.It is more convenience.

【LED power display & Emergency lighting】LED Power display on the charging case lets you know the current power status of your sport wireless earbuds and case anytime&anywhere. With a bright LED flashlight, giving a fairly broad beam to light your way in total darkness or in emergencies, such as power cut or camping in night. Perfect for hiking, camping, etc.

【One step pairing & Touch control】When the earbuds are taken out of the charging case, they will auto-pair with each other, more convenient and fast; The touch control and volume control on two headphones are easy to use, you can freely switch songs, answer/reject a call, play/pause

【Hi-Fi stereo sound & Different sizes eartips】Built in the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, True Wireless Headphones can provide faster transmission efficiency and a more stable connection; These Bluetooth earbuds have 3 different sizes silicone ear tips, with no pain or discomfort after long time used.

【Portable rope & IPX5 Waterproof】Come with a carrying rope makes the charging case more portable and saves much space of your bag; IPX5 waterproof design with interior Nano-coating protects the wireless earbuds effectively from heavy sweat during intense workouts.