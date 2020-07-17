Wireless Earbuds with 10000 mAh Display Charging Case as Power Bank, Upgrated Bluetooth V5.0 True Wireless Headphones, TWS Stereo Earphones for Iphone and Android, 500 Hours Music Time/IP65 Waterproof



Price: $53.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 19:00:08 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why Choose GL022 Wireless Earbuds:

1. 10000mAh Charging Case As Power Bank – supprot USB-C cable, Let you enjoy 500 hours music time, with 5V/2.1A fast charging technology, which can charge your iphone 11pro max/11pro/XS MAX 2.8 times, 11/XS/X for 3 times, totally get rid of the trouble of no power when you go out.

2. Crystal Clear Sound – Bluetooth 5.0 technology combined CVC 8.0 noise reduction, which provides crystal clear sound quality and connectivity from your earbuds to your smartphone.

3. Fast Pairing- Quick pairing process! Earbuds sync-ed seconds after removing from case while the pairing process is instant after first time use, and next time you only need to take earbuds out, it will connect your smartphone automatically.

4.Fully ergonomically Design: Different Sized Ear Cap Ergonomic Design, Secure Fit, Provide Long Time Comfortable Wearing.

5.One Button Control: Easily to Turn On/Off, Play/Pause/Switch Music, Hands Free Calling to Driving, Working, Meeting, Running.

The Most Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. as stable as wired, which not only enhsnces the connection stability of binaural calls, but also reduces the signal transmission delay.

Multiple Device Connections

Small headphones will be a magic key to connect the iphone 11/11pro/pro max/XS MAX/XS/XR, Samsung S20/20plus/10/Note10/10+, tablet or pc etc. which bring you a great life experience.

Powerful Audio Quality

Powerful bass performance combined CVC 8.0 noise reduction, feel as if you were at an idol concert site, you’ll also experience a whole new world of clear phone calls.

Smart Touch Control

With smart touch sensor, getting full control from the earbud is just that simple. The touch control provides a more comfortable and accurate operation comparing to the physical button. Volume control is even available on GL022.

IPX5 Waterproof Protection

You don’t have to worry even if it rains. They are perfect for the workout, running and exercising.

Comfortable/Stable Wearing

Lighter (Earbud is only 4.5g) and ergonomic design to ensure your half in-Ear earbuds fit comfortably to your ears.

Take Music Come To Your Life, Enjoy Your Music Life

Frequently Asked Questions

1.How to use at first time?

A: We only need to take out of the earbuds, through bluetooth find and click #GL022#, next time when you take it out, earbuds will automatically connect your smartphones, Meanwhile, earbuds be used independently.

2.What should I do if the earphones cannot pair each other?

A:Please put them back to the charging case, then take them out together again. Or turn off & on manually.

3.How can I control play or pause music from the earbuds?

A:Just click any earbud (Left or Right) to play or pause music.

Box Content:

Earphones: 1 pair

Ear tips: 2 pairs (S) (M)

Detachable rope: 1 piece

USB charging cable: 1 piece

Charging box: 1 piece

User Manual: 1 piece

Warm tip card: 1 piece

♫[Enhanced Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality]: graphene diaphragms in this bluetooth earbuds, which with high fidelity dynamic drivers for fine-tuned, low distortion sound with high sensitivity, at a wider frequency range, the wireless earphones provides you with the most realistic, clear sound and powerful bass performance, making you feel as if you were at an idol concert site. also combined CVC 8.0 noise reduction functionality, you’ll experience a whole new world of clear phone calls.

♫[True Wireless & stability transmission]: wireless headsets adopts with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, as stable as wired, which not only enhsnces the connection stability of binaural calls, but also reduces the signal transmission delay, effectively reduces the“Time Difference”between audio and video, The range is up to 10 meters.

♫[One Button Easy Control]: GL022 True wireless stereo earphones can totally free up both your hands to do whatever you want to do, sports, work or drive. With just one button “MFB”, you can play/pause, previous/next song, answer/reject/end a call, volume up/down and wake up voice assistant siri, which make you live in a truly smart mobile world.

♫[Comfort Fit & One Step Pairing]: Special ergonomic design and only 0.16 Oz make the bluetooth headsets sit comfortablely and stable in your ears. Meanwhile, you don’t need any skill, the earbud headsets will auto on when you take them out, and auto-pairing, then if you have activate mobile phone, bluetooth to search and click #GL022#, easy to use.