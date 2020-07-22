Wireless Earbuds, Vislla 5.0 Bluetooth Sport Headphones Stereo Bass Sound TWS Ear Buds Over Ear Sweatproof Headset 8 Hours Playtime Wireless Earphones with Mic & Charging Case for Running/Working Out



【One-step Auto Pairing】 Benefits from the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip & technology, these Vislla Sport Earphones will power on and pair with each other automatically once taken out from the Charging Box, then “S7” model will appear on the Bluetooth menu for connection. Very simple operation that suitable for all ages.

【Premium Hi-Fi Stereo Audio】Thanks to the advanced Bluetooth 5.0 chip and CVC 8.0 noise canceling features, Vislla S7 will make you immersed in powerful & balanced sound with deep bass, what a premium listening experience! Boost your music enjoyment just from more stable signal and lower power consumption.

【Up to 8 hours of Listening Time】Built-in 110mAh capacity battery on each bud that will last up to 8 hours on a single full charge, so you can keep your music going. With the portable Charging Case, you will get all-day power of more than 24 hours continuous using time. Never worry about battery runs out when go out.

【Comfy and secure fit】Adjustable & secure-fit earhooks keep the earbuds in place when moving or working out, soft ear tips and ergonomic design offers comfortable wearing experience. Equipped with 3 pairs of spare ear caps (L/M/S) for your choice to get the most suitable fitting.