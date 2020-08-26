Wireless Earbuds, [Upgraded] Boltune Bluetooth V5.0 in-Ear Stereo Wireless Headphones 40Hours Playing Time Bluetooth Earbuds Built-in Mic Single/Twin Mode, Red



Price: $40.99 - $31.32 FREE Shipping & FREE Returns Return this item for free Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges Learn more about free returns. How to return the item? Go to your orders and start the return Select the ship method Ship it!

(as of Aug 26,2020 19:39:06 UTC – Details)

Why choose Boltune wireless earbuds?



1) Bluetooth 5 0 technology: Compared with the previous Bluetooth V4 2 wireless earbuds. here you are getting 2x faster transmission speed + more stable connectivity with no signal loss or music dropouts. The range is up to 50ft away.



2) One-step paring technology: You don’t need any skills to use Boltune true wireless earbuds. First step – open the charging case. Second step – turn on the Bluetooth of your phone and choose BT-BH020.



3) USB-C Quick Charge: Type-C USB 3.1 connector transfer speed is up to 10 gbps and charge fully in 90 minutes. Moreover, Type C offers a more stable and safer way to charge. This design also increases Bluetooth earbuds’ battery life dramatically.

Model: BT-BH020



Bluetooth Standard: V5 0



Wireless Profile: HFP, A2DP, HSP, AVRCP. Operating Range: 15 meters (No obstacles between)



Charging Time: 1.5 hours



Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Package Included:



2 x Bluetooth BT-BH020 Wireless Earbuds



1 x USB-C Charging Cable



6 x Ear Buds (two are equipped on the Earbuds)



1 X Charging Case



1 x User Guide



40 Hours playing time: The earbuds provides 6 hours of playing time, with the charging case you can enjoy an additional 34 hours. USB-C fast charging technology allows you to get rid of the trouble of looking for charging cables of different specifications. The transfer speed is up to 10 gbps and charge fully in 90 minutes. Battery Indicator details battery level for charging.

IPX8 aterproof: Using Nano-coating technology to protect from sweat and rain in daily use. You can even clean the earbuds with water after a workout.

Comfort fit: The special ergonomic & lightweight design make it sit comfortably and stable in your ears. Please try the different sizes of ear tips to fit your ears.

Breathtaking music quality: The unique stereo sound quality and design gives you the perfect sound and deep resonant bass that you can feel the more realistic music. Once connected to your mobile phone, you can be placed in a music environment like CD.