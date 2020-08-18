Wireless Earbuds TWS Bluetooth Earbuds Stereo Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Sports IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Earphones with 2200mah Charging Case/Box, Built-in Mic … (Black)



The PASONOMI bluetooth earbuds deliver high-quality sound to enhance your listening experience, allow you to enjoy your favorite music without disturbing people around you.

Ergonomic design for wearing comfort

Produce incredible sound quality

Bluetooth 5. 0 for easy connectivity

IPX7 waterproof earbuds

Built-in 2200 mAh battery

Breeze Pairing

The earbuds adopts Bluetooth 5. 0 with TWS technology that allows fast pairing with your smartphone in a matter of seconds.

Once the earbuds get power on, they will automatically connect with each other and instantly connect with phone. No latency and messes.

Crystal-clear clarity Sound

It features the most advanced Bluetooth 5. 0 technology that allows you to easily connect to any Bluetooth enabled device and boasts its truly natural and authentic sound with a brilliant and powerful treble performance.

Offer a much richer music output which allow for a sufficiently music enjoying all through your day.

Ergonomic design & Comfort and stability

The style of earbud is meant to make an air tight seal in ear canal, the light weight make it comfortable after hours of wearing. The snug fit block out some noise to keep yourself comfortably in a variety of scenes

Touch Pad Control Ability

Intelligent touch pad control to keep you amused all the time.Taping on the wireless earbuds to access to the functions by answer, end or reject calls, music play and pause, volume control, track backward or track forward.

Long Working Time

The earbuds keep playing for up to 4 hours uninterrupted music playtime when the earbuds are fully charged (4*18 times=72 hours more with the portly 2200mAh case they come in)

IPX7 Resistance

These Earbuds are IPX7 water-resistance and will not be affected by water or sweat.

It will allow you to enjoy the cool sound when hiking, riding, jogging or when you at the gym.

