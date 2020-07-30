Wireless Earbuds, ssouwao Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Earphones, TWS Stereo in-Ear Earphones, Sports Headsets with Mic, Touch Control, Noise Cancelling, Mini Charging Case



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 13:15:57 UTC – Details)



Product Specifications Dimensions: 16.56*41.77*17.49cm(earbuds) 73*39.19*27mm(charging case) Bluetooth version: 5.0 Input voltage: DC 5V/1A Battery capacity: 35mAh (each earbud), 500mAh (charging case) Earbuds battery life: 4-5 hours (per charge) Charging case life: provides extra 5 times recharge for earbuds. What’s In The Box 1 pair * TWS earbuds 1 piece * Charging case 1 piece * Type-C charging cable 1 piece * Manual Usage Instruction Play/Pause – Double click L/R earbud Previous Track – Touch L earbud for 2s Next Track – Touch R earbud for 2s Answer/End call – Double click L/R earbud Reject Call – Touch earbud for 2s

[IPX7 Waterproof] National industrial standard waterproof grade sports headphones efficiently protects it from sweat/rain and ensure longer service life. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, travelling and etc. Enjoy music anytime and anywhere.

[Intelligent Touch Control] Adopts intelligent touch control instead of physical buttons. Multi-function one-button sensitive control, more efficient and faster than traditional wired headphones.Both wireless earphones have touch functions, one-touch switching.

[TWS & Bluetooth 5.0 ] True wireless stereo earbuds adopt a new generation of bluetooth 5.0 technology, more stable wireless connection and faster transmission without blocking. Auto pairing in-ear earphones give you a hassle-free experience. Simple and quick pairing process. Auto turn on and connect to the last paired device.

[Charge On The go] Mini pocket-size charging case like car key, you can take it wherever you go with ultra Lightweight. The new generation of bluetooth headsets can last for 5 hours’ playtime on a single charge, and charge case provides extra 5 times recharge for earbuds.