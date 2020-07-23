Wireless Earbuds, Snoky Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Deep Bass IPX7 Waterproof Binaural Calls in-Ear Headphones Earphones True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case Built in Dual Mic for Sports Gym Black



【One-step paring】Take out the earbuds from charging case, they will connect to your devices automatically after the first pairing setup. For mono mode, you just need to take out one earbud, leave the other one charging in the case.

【All day playtime】The in-ear Bluetooth headphones offer you 4-6 hours of continuous playback, 20 hours of backup power from the charging case and 300 hours standby. Enjoy the entire day of wireless audio on-the-go.

【One button controls all】A high-precision button on both the earbuds allows you to use the multiple functions effortlessly without reaching your phone. Such as play/ pause music, previous/ next track, Volume+/ -, active Siri/ voice assitant and answer/ end/ reject calls. With ultra-light weight less than 6g and ergonomic design, Snoky N8 Bluetooth earphones ensure maximum stability and comfort for your ears during workout.

【IPX7 Waterproof】The wireless earphones are rugged enough to resist sweat, light rain and water splashes. Snoky N8 brings you a perfect companion for gym, outdoors and travelling. The built-in microphones in both earbuds allow you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds.