Wireless Earbuds, NYZ True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Bass Headphones Earphones with Wireless Charging Powerbank Case Battery Display IPX7 Waterprooof 70H Playtime for iPhone,Android,Windows

Product Description

BASS

A tightly sealed acoustic design allows for a high level of sound isolation which aides in the reproduction of powerful and extended bass response.

SINGLE MODE

These earbuds can be used each one separately,you can pick up any one to use without no restrict. you can easily use only one buds when you are working and also you can share another buds to your friends

TRAVEL

Music with your trip

CONNECTION

60 meter Barrier-free connection distance

PLAYTIME

Up to 70 hours for battery life

DISPLAY

Helpful Digital LED Battery Indicator details battery level for charging.

Tired of using earphones that easily get tangled and bunched up in your bag?

Listening to music can help maintain your focus and sharpness, which is why many bring earphones to the gym or to work. Unfortunately, if you use wired earphones, you know how frustrating it can be once they get tangled up or get snagged on objects.

Regular headphones are also not the best audio companion to take on a rainy day, as they are not designed to withstand moisture and droplets. What you need are premium quality wireless earphones that will always be by your side, rain or shine.

These wireless earbuds eliminate the need to keep untangling headphone wires and cables. Each one houses a powerful battery that can pump out up to 7 hours of continuous use.

The charging case, on the other hand, houses a 3000mAh battery that can fully charge the earbuds up to 10 times. The carrying case protects your earphones from dust and dirt, ensuring that they are stored safely in one place whenever they are not in use.

The charging case also features a screen display, which shows how much battery life the earphones have left. The earbuds only need to be paired once, and they will auto connect to your device as soon as you bring them out of the charging case.

Enjoy several hours of unparalleled quality audio anytime, anywhere. Add the NYZ True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds to your cart TODAY!

Bass

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bluetooth 5.0

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Wireless charger

✓

Playtime

70H

24H

135H

10H

50H

Noise Cancelling

✓

✓

✓

ANC

✓

CHARGING CASE DESIGN – These earphones can squeeze out up to 7 hours of non-stop use, and the charing case can provide 10 times recharge for earbuds Once they run low on battery, just place them back in the charging case to top up on power.Charing case is support wireless charge, you can charge more easily, battery display make you know battery situation.

AUTO CONNECTION – The 2 headsets would automatically connect to each other once you pick them out of the case, then Only one-step you click the “PowerPods Pro-M7” in your phone Bluetooth list to finish the connection between the wireless earbuds and phone within 5s. After first connection, they will auto connect your phone when you take them out.

IPX7 WATERPROOF – These Bluetooth earbuds pull down an IPX7 waterproof score, which means that you can keep using them while you exercise, shower, or go jogging on a rainy day.

PERFECT GIFT IDEA – Can’t think of a suitable gift for a music lover? These wireless earphones make an excellent present to a loved one on Christmas, Thanksgiving, or birthday parties.