Wireless Earbuds, Mpow M30 Plus Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones 100H Punchy Bass Bluetooth Earphones, IPX8 Waterproof Sports Earbuds with Microphone, Touch Control/Mono&Twin Modes/USB-C Charging for Workout

Q1.What is the use of the origin button of the battery box?

1.You can reset the Bluetooth connection and clear the original Bluetooth connection record of the mobile phone.

2.A switch to charge the mobile phone when it is used as a backup power source for the mobile phone.

3.Check the power of the battery box.

Q2.What’s the difference between M30 & M30 plus?

M30 provides authentic sound in small size with 25 hrs battery life, which is suitable for using during sports.While M30 plus equipped with 100 hrs playtime, about 5 days, which suitable for a little long travel.

Q3.I have bought M30 and M30 Plus at the same time, can I put earbuds of M30 in the charging case of M30 plus to charge? Or put earbuds of M30 plus to the charging case of M30 to charge?

NO, although earbuds of M30 and M30 plus are the same in appearance, but the battery case can’t charge the different model earbuds. Please use the original case to charge the earbuds, not mix.

Q4.What do the LED lights show when charging ?

The LED lights have two display modes.

1. Display remaining battery

1 light on: 0%-25%

2 lights on: 25%-50%

3 lights on: 50%-75%

4 lights on: 75%-100%

2. Display charging status

When only the left and right lights on, showing the two earbuds are charging.

[Up to 100 Hours Playtime & Upgraded Power Bank] – Earbuds supports 5 hours playback and the 2600mAh charging case supports up to 19 full charges. With Type-C quick charge, it only takes 2.5hr to fully charge the earbuds and case. You can also use this charging case as a power bank for your iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy, Android phone, iPad and so on

[Stunning Immersive Sound with Deep Bass] – Built-in advanced polyurethane drivers offers powerful bass and crisp trble. The in-ear earbud structure creates an exceptional seal for superior noise cancellation, delivering premium high quality stereo sound.You can even enjoy clear and fantastic music in noisy environments

[Unique Wing Tip Design & Reset Button] – Ergonomic wingtips to disperse pressure and ensure wearing comfort. Won’t fall out. Provide 3 sizes(S/M/L)of ear tips & 2 sizes (M/L) of wingtips for a customizable fit. Just press and hold for 3 seconds the button on charging case to eliminate the Bluetooth connection history, easily solve reset troubles

[IPX8 Waterproof for Sports] – Certificated with IPX8 waterproof rating, Mpow M30 Plus constructed with a nano-coating, professionally protects the internal structure of earbuds from the erosion of water and sweat, effectively extending the service life. Ideal for sweating it out in the gym and outdoors. Even on rainy days can jogging, running, cycling, etc.