Wireless Earbuds, Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Punchy Bass Sound, IPX8 Waterproof Sport Earphones, Touch Control Bluetooth Earbuds, 25 Hrs w/USB-C Fast Charging Case/Twin&Mono Mode/Mics,Pink

Fantastic Immersive sound with Powerful Bass: Adopted advanced polyurethane drivers to avoid bulky size, M30 provides authentic sound with deep bass even in a small size. Be sure to choose the suitable eartips(S/M/L) to get a better sealing so as to block out noise around and provide fantastic music enjoyment even in the highest volume

Unique Ear-Fin Design for Comfort & Secure-fit: Ergonomic ear-fin to disperse pressure and ensure wearing comfort. No more concerns of earbuds falling out. Comes in M/L 2 sizes earfins, M30 is suitable for most people in custom fit. With M30, just move as you want for daily commute or sports

IPX8 Waterproof for Sports: With Nano coating, Mpow M30 can fend off sweat and it is a good choice for strenuous workouts and all weather conditions. M30 makes an ideal companion while jogging, running, yoga, sports, gym, cycling etc

Compact Type-C Charging Case & 25hrs Playback: Earbuds supports 5hr playback and the case supports up to 4 full charges. With type-C quick charge, it only takes 1.5hr to charge the case.[ What’s more] Mpow insists on providing quality products and is acknowledged by tens of millions customers around the world. [ Note] Due to system restriction, Android users want to get the maxium volume please be sure to adjust the volume on your phone to its maxium at first.