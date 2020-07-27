Wireless Earbuds, Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Immersive Bass Sound, IPX8 Waterproof Sport Earphones, Touch Control, 25 Hrs w/USB-C Charging Case/Mics,Blue



Reversible Type-C Charging Cable

LED Display of Remaining Battery

Extra 4 Times Full-Charge

Compact Charging Case

Fantastic Immersive sound with Powerful Bass: Adopted advanced polyurethane drivers to avoid bulky size, M30, wireless noise cancelling earbuds, provides authentic sound with deep bass even in a small size. Be sure to choose the suitable ear tips(S/M/L) to get a better sealing so as to noise-canceling around and provide fantastic music experience even in the highest volume.

Unique Ear-Fin Design for Comfort & Secure-fit: Ergonomic ear-fin to disperse pressure and ensure wearing comfort. No more concerns of bluetooth earbuds falling out. Comes in M/L 2 sizes earfins, M30 is suitable for most people in custom fit. With M30, just move as you want for daily commute or sports.

IPX8 Waterproof for Sports: With Nano coating, Mpow M30 wireless earphone can fend off sweat and it is a good choice for strenuous workouts and all weather conditions. M30 makes an ideal companion while jogging, running, yoga, sports, gym, cycling etc.

Compact Type-C Charging Case & 25hrs Playback: TWS earbuds supports 5hr playback and the case supports up to 4 full charges. With type-C quick charge, it only takes 1.5hr to charge the case.[ What’s more ]Mpow insists on providing quality products and is acknowledged by tens of millions customers around the world. [ Note ] Due to system restriction, Android users want to get the maxium volume please be sure to adjust the volume on your phone to its maxium at first.