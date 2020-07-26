Wireless Earbuds, Monster Bluetooth Earbuds 5.0 with Charging Case, 30H Playback Time, Bluetooth Headphones Built-in Mic, Truely Wireless Headphones with Deep Bass for Sport, Grey



Price: $79.98

(as of Jul 26,2020 16:30:55 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Multi-Function Button

Simple touch control to easily manage your music and calls, for controlling play, pause, volume, meno and stereo modes or tracks order.

Double click to activate Siri or Voice Assistant.

Ergonomic Fit

Better comfort and customization with ergonomic silicone tips and exclusive Freebit enhancers, available in 3 size.

Twist the earphone until it fits securely and comfortably.

Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible with Android & iOS

Can be paired wirelessly to any Bluetooth equipped device in a greater unbreakable wireless range and faster Bluetooth transmission.

360° Rotatable Charging Case

Unlike most charging case on market, the main frame of the case is made of aviation aluminum, a cool decompressor with a mechanically damped feeling which gives better protection to earbuds.

Power On The Go

Up to 5 hours of listening from a single charge and extend it to 25 hours with the portable charging case.

With a USB-C charging cable for charging convenience and expanded compatibility.

What’s in the Box?

Earphones (Left & Right)

Charging Case

SportClips x 1 Pair (Installed)

Eartips x 3 Pairs (S, M & L)

USB-C Cable (Charging only)

Quick Start Guide

TOUCH CONTROL—Simple touch control for play/pause/answer… and music playing operation.

TRULY WIRELESS—A truly wireless experience built for freedom. Clear call quality with the built-in mic and proven speaker driver technology, meeting your requirements for the whole day.

BATTERY LIFE—With up to 5 hours of battery life from a single charge and up to 25 hours total with the charging case.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN—Lightweight design and snug fit. Ergonomic no-drop comfort for all your sporting activities and workouts. Three ear tip sizes included.