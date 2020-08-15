Wireless Earbuds, Letsfit IPX6 Waterproof, 80H Playtime with Wireless Charging Case, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Deep Bass Stereo Earphones in-Ear Built-in Mic for Sports



Price: $29.99

(as of Aug 15,2020 14:41:32 UTC – Details)





80 Hours Playback: Get up to 4.5 hours of play time with each earbud per full charge and the 2600mAh portable charging case can provide you with a total 80 hours playback time (it can also double as a power bank).

Superior Sound Quality: You can now experience a deeper bass texture and higher treble clarity for a better music experience when exercising indoors or outdoors.

IPX6 Water Resistant: Withstand sweat and rain for reliability whilst working out in adverse conditions.

Dual Charging Mode: Supports wired and wireless charging, providing you with a more convenient charging method when you work from home.

Dual/Single Earbud Mode: With the latest Multi-Cast sync technology, you can freely switch between your right or left earbuds without any additional pairing steps or interruption with no signal loss or delay in music.