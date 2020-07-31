Wireless Earbuds, Letsfit Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones TWS Stereo Touch Control Earbuds with Charging Case, IPX5 Waterproof in-Ear Sport Earphones with Mic for Running Gym Workout Black



Specifications:

Model: T13

Bluetooth Version: 5. 0

Operating Range: 33 feet/10 meters (no obstacles between)

Supporting Protocols: A2DP/HFP/HSP/AVRCP

Charging Time: 2 hours (earbuds); 3 hours (charging case)

Talking/Playing Time: about 6 hours (varies according to volume level and audio content)

Charging Voltage: DC 5V 1A

Battery Capacity: 60mAh (earbuds); 400mAh (charging case)

Package Contents:

1 Pair of Wireless Earbuds

1 x Charging Case

1 x USB Type-C Cable

3 x Ear Tips (XL/L/S, M is on the buds)

1 x User Manual

Premium Sound Quality: The 6mm dynamic drivers inside the wireless earbuds deliver natural and authentic music quality with powerful bass. Easily lose yourself in your music.

All-day Battery Life: T13 Bluetooth earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge, and 24 hours of playtime when combined with the charging case. No more worries about battery life on the go.

One-Step Pairing: Our wireless headphones instantly turn on and connect to your Bluetooth device when you take them out of the charging case (earphones must be paired with your device first).

Your Home Office Assistant: Our earbuds make a great home office assistant and be used when taking part in phone conferences, learning online or simply just working from home.