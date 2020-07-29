Wireless Earbuds, iTeknic TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds IPX8 Waterproof Sport Wireless Earphones with Microphone, Wireless Charging Case, USB-C Quick Charge, Touch Controls for iPhone Android



Airoha’s MCSync Technology

Adopted Airoha’s new TWS MCSync technology, the tws wireless earbuds pair with both Android and iOS compatible devices via reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection with low power consumption and low latency, which delivers a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices.

Seamless switching between mono mode and stereo mode, give you the best of wireless freedom.

High Performance Audio

Low jumpiness, low latency

iTeknic in ear headphones adopted advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, with SBC Bluetooth profiles to tune AAC, support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, ensure a faster and more stable connection.

A tiny-yet-powerful 6mm PEEK + PU composite dynamic drivers is inserted inside the truly wireless headphones delivers rich and fuller sound. The headphones fit into your ears securely to reduce noise around you for a superior sound experience. They’re not just great for listening, thanks to the microphone per headphone to hear you clearly, they’re amazing for being heard too.

Truly Wireless Charging

No Cable. No Problem. Power up the true wireless earphones by simply placing the charging case on the Qi-Certified wireless charging pad.

USB type C is the future, you can also charge the case through the type C connector.

30 Hours Playtime

The mini wireless earbuds provide up to 5 hours of playing time after a full charge. The earbud case offers an extra five charges (25 hours) on the go, for a total 30 hours of listening time.

The case battery indicator lights indicate the charging status of your earbud headphones and charging case.

Simple Touch Controls

Soft touch button is more comfortable than a traditional click-button, you don’t need to press it hard to activate.

Using the multi-function touch buttons, you can easily control music, volume, and calls, you can also touch and hold either button for 2 seconds to activate voice assistant.

Just Open and Pair

Auto connect when case opens if you have Bluetooth on and you already paired the earbuds for first time.

Mono Mode

NO master/slave issue. Can use either of the in-ear buds as master.

Share Mode

Each person uses one earbud to listen to the same music.

Stereo Mode

Support working together to enjoy stereo sound.

Tips

Choose the earphone tips that best fit your ear size for an optimum audio quality experience when listening to music and making calls.

If you have small ears, we recommend you to use the small silicone ear tips or the memory foam tips to make great seal in your ears and avoid causing pain.

True wireless bluetooth earbuds

Wireless charging case

3 sets of silicone ear tips (S/M/L, medium ear tips are equipped on the earbuds)

1 set of memory foam ear tips (adapts well to the geometry of your ears)

USB-C charging cable

User manual

Quick start guide

