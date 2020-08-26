Wireless Earbuds in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with HD HiFi Stereo CVC8.0 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic 24H Playtime Mini Charging Case for iPhone Android Apple Earbuds



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 19:53:28 UTC – Details)



2020 Newest Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Earphones –Noise Reduction/Quick Charger Boxes/Easy Connect

★【Superior Sound Quality】-Equipped the latest 14mm dynamic speakers and graphene drivers deliver, it has Hi-Fi sound quality, Deep bass and 3D surround stereo, feel like you are listening the concert on the scene, providing a reality sound for you.

★【Mini Portable Charging Case】 -Enjoy 4 to 6 hours of reading thanks to a single charge and 18 additional hours in the compact charging bag; Our mini charging case also provides a full day charge to the headphones, so the headphones are always on the move.

★【One Step Pairing】 -Pick up 2 headsets from charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.Simply tap on the earbuds to skip songs, play/pause music, answer/hang up phone calls, activate voice assistant–all without taking out your phone.

★【Comfortable & Lightweight Design】-Ergonomic design makes you more comfortable while wearing the headphones. The stylish appearance, lightweight body design make the wireless headphones suitable for working, running, travelling, fitness training etc.