Wireless Earbuds, ICOMTOFIT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Aluminum Alloy Battery Display Charging Case, Deep Bass Stereo Noise Canceling Earphones in-Ear Built-in Mic for Sports (Green Case)

Product Description

Comfortable Fit

These true wireless earbuds are ergonomically designed to comfortably fit snug into your ears. To ensure that the earphones fit perfectly for everyone, we included 3 sizes (large, medium, small) of soft, flexible ear tips. The secure fit of the earbuds makes them perfect for all outdoor activities, sports and gaming.

Bluetooth 5.0 Tech

New generation chip with low energy consumption brings better stability and compatibility. You can now enjoy exceptionally clear high definition music with these true wireless earbuds.

Share Your Happiness

Share wonderful music and movies with your family or friends. Professional tone tuning technology offers high fidelity sound effect with rich details, perfect for vocal music and deep bass. Enjoy 3D HD stereo music, immerse in the euphoric music world together.

Bluetooth 5.0: Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides stable and reliable paring and supports wireless transmission distances up to 33 feet away.

Fast Pairing: Take either earbud out of the charging box, then you will see “W1” appear on your phone, choose and connect it. You will enter your stereo music world!

Long Battery Life: With a built-in rechargeable battery Aluminum alloy charging case and it displays battery life, you may charge the wireless earbuds fully within 2 Hours and it supports up to 4 hours use for listening to music, watching movie or making calls from a single charge.

IPX5 Sweat Resistant and Snug Fit: IPX5 True wireless earbuds endure sweat and prevent damaging from intense workout. Ergonomic design makes sure it comfortably stay in your ears for all your activities.