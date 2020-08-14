Wireless Earbuds, HSPRO Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control in-Ear True Wireless Headphones, 20 Hrs Playtime with Charging Case, Hi-Fi Stereo Earbuds with Built-in Mic for Sports and Work



Key Features:

1. One-year Warranty.

2. Multi-cast syncronization

3. Superior Sound Quality

4. One-Step Pairing

5. Smart Touch Control

6. 20 Hours of Playtime

Specifications:

Model: T16

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Bluetooth Transmission Range: 33 feet/10 meters

Supporting Protocols: A2DP/HFP/HSP/AVRCP/SPP

Charging Time: 1 hour (earbuds); 2 hours (charging case)

Battery Life: up to 5 hours (varies according to volume level and audio content)

Charging Voltage: 5V

Package Contents:

1 Pair of True Wireless Earbuds

1 x Charging Case

1 x Micro USB Cable

1 x User Manual





Q&As:

Q: One earbud doesn’t work.

A: Take both earbuds out from the charging case and then put them back in the charging case.

Q: How to reset your earbuds?

A: 1. Delete T16 from the Bluetooth device list on your phone.

2. Turn off the earbuds manually.

3. Put the earbuds back in the charging case and close the lid.

4. Take out the earbuds from the charging case.

Q: How to turn off your earbuds manually?

A: Tap and hold the touch control for 5 seconds until the LED indicator turns off.

Q: The left earbud disconnects from the right earbud.

A: Put the earbuds back in the charging case and close the lid. Then take out the earbuds from the charging case, the earbuds will sync.

One-Step Pairing Bluetooth Connectivity: When you take your earbuds out from the charging case, your HSPRO earbuds will power on and pair automatically, simply select “T16” on your phone to pair for the first time. Now with Bluetooth 5.0 technology that ensures fast and stable connections, as well as low power consumption and latency.

20 Hours of Playtime: HSPRO in-ear true wireless headphones offer up to 5 hours of playback with one charge and gives an extra 15 hours playback time with the charging case.

Smart Touch Control & Single/Dual Mode: Easily control your music, calls, and voice assistant functions with Smart Touch Control. You can use one earbud independently or two earbuds at the same time to suit your different needs.

Secure & Comfortable Fit: Weighing only 3g per earbud and with a great ergonomic design, our earbuds snugly nestle in your ears, offering long-lasting comfort and a secure fit during workouts.