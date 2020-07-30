Wireless Earbuds, Goojodoq Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds-Wireless Earphones with Smart Touch, Dual-Mic, Auto-Pair, 3D Stereo, Sweatproof Mini Sports Earbuds Compatible with Hi-Fi Sound for Android and iPhone



Specifications:

Bluetooth Version: V5.0

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 35mAh/3.7V

Earbuds Charging Time : about 1hours

Charging Case Battery Capacity：250mAh/3.7V

Charging Case Charging Time: 3hours

Playing Time: about 3 hours

Stand-By Time:300 hours

Working Distance:33ft/10m

Frequency:2.4GHZ

Support: HSP、HFP、A2DP、AVRCP

The Bluetooth earbuds are designed with smart touch control, you can skip/play/pause track,answer or reject phone call by sensitive touch control. Reducing pressure on your ears.

HEAR – HD Stereo Sound

HD stereo sound gives you unparalleled music experience. Get lost in music and let music power your workout.

TALK – Noise Cancelling

With noise cancellation Mic to reduce vocal interference and enjoy clear and easy communication

IPX 4 waterproof and sweatproof

IPX 4 waterproof and sweatproof is good design for sweating in the gym or running outside.

2 X Wireless Earbuds

1 X USB Charging Cable

1 X Portable Charging Case

1 X User Manual

1X Wiping Cloth

♪♪【Bluetooth V5.0 Wireless Earbuds】The wireless earbuds compared with the previous Bluetooth V4.2 wireless earbuds,bluetooth V5.0 can get 2X faster transmission speed + more stable connectivity with no signal loss or music dropouts. No worry about any cut off during listening and controlling. We are making music playback and conversations smoother and clearer than ever. Make your lifestyle cool with bluetooth 5.0 earbuds.

♪♪【Breathtaking Music Quality & Stereo Calling with Dual-Mic】The unique stereo sound quality and design gives you the perfect sound, and you can feel the more realistic music. Crystal clarity and Deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature deliver immersive sound.Using latest wireless bluetooth earbuds noise isolation chip in the market and dual-mic design , you’ll experience a whole new world of crystal-clear phone calls and superior sound quality for music,games or podcasts.

♪♪【Comfortable Design & Sweatproof】Goojodoq TWS L8 wireless earphones are super lightweight and the stabilizer design according to ear geometry to ensure secure, so these bluetooth earbuds is comfortable fit for any ear. Anti-sweating material of bluetooth earphones keeps the in-ear wireless earbuds fully function even when dripping with sweat, offers sweat-resistant protection while running, biking, training, jogging, hiking, exercising.

♪♪【Smart Touch Control &Long Warranty】The Bluetooth earbuds are designed with smart touch control, you can skip/play/pause track,answer or reject phone call by sensitive touch control. Reducing pressure on your ears. We provides 6-Month Warranty and lifetime customer service. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us.