Wireless Earbuds, FKANT TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Dual Silicone Earhooks Touch Control Noise Cancellation IPX7 Waterproof USB-C Charging Case in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones for Sports(Black)

TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds is a good assistant that can help you enjoying and more relaxing.



Unique Earhooks Design for Comfort & Secure-fit

There’s different sizes of eartips (S/M/L) and wingtips (S/M) so you can create the perfect seal. They stay tight and in place even during exercise and sweat. No more concerns of earbuds falling out.

Imperceptible Lag

Latest Bluetooth 5.0 offers near-imperceptible lag when playing games or listening to music.

Away for the frustrating delay between out from earbuds and action taking place on device. Let you stop waiting. 60 meter Barrier-free connection distance.

Crystal-clear clarity Sound

Adopting latest Bluetooth 5.0 maintain a super-strong Bluetooth connection and a superior sound across the entire frequency range.

Meanwhile built-in CVC8.0 noise reduction technology chips, the earbuds can shield surrounding noises for attentive focus on music world.

Reversible Type-C Charge

With type-C charge, it make the charging case more convenient to charge. The wireless earbuds with charger case is built in 400mAh large capacity, the TWS bluetooth earphones can recharge the earbuds 3-4 times,bring the total playtime to roughly 35 hours.

Super Light-weight Design

Q80 wireless headset has a smaller and lighter design, and the charging case can be easily put into the pocket and can be carried anytime, anywhere.

One Step Pairing

The Wireless Earphones can be automatically power on and paired when taken out of the charging case. At this time, using your mobile phone to search and connect with #Q80#.

IPX7 Waterproof

Designed with interior Nano-coating protects it effectively from heavy sweat during exercising. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling and so on.It’s a best sports headphones.

