Wireless Earbuds – FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds Cordless, in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones, 1/4″ Dynamic Driver HiFi Stereo, Noise-Canceling, Sweatproof Bass Earbuds for Android and iPhone

Price:
$79.99 - $49.99
(as of Jul 20,2020 01:49:40 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Brand
FIIL
Charging
Charging Case & USB
Charging Case & USB
USB
Sound
Deep Bass Stereo Sound
Deep Bass Stereo Sound
Hi-Fi Sound
Hi-Fi Sound
Hi-Fi Sound, 13mm dynamic drivers
Hi-Fi Sound, 8mm dynamic drivers
Support APP
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Bluetooth Version
5.0
5.0
4.2
4.2
4.1
4.1
Noise Cancelling
DSP Noise Cancelling
DSP Noise Cancelling
Digital Noise Cancelling
Digital Noise Cancelling
CVC 6.0
CVC 6.0
Playtime Per Charger
6H
6H
10H
10H
12H
11H
Total Playtime with Charging Case
24H
24H
【Support FIIL+ APP】FIIL T1X earbuds support FIIL+ APP, which allows you to experience 15 types of EQ sound modes, check the battery level, reset sync and do other basic operations.
【Bluetooth5.0 & 1-Second Pairing】Simply open the FIIL T1X case near your phone to pair effortlessly within 1s. FIIL true wireless earbuds uses Bluetooth 5.0 and LDS tech to improve the stability of the wireless connection. The completely automatic system gives you a hassle-free experience when pairing and connecting to your devices.
【Sweatproof & Smart Touch Control】With sweatproof, the wireless bluetooth earbuds make it more convenient for you to enjoy different activities. Touch control headphones are designed for easily pausing or turning on music, changing the volume, picking up or hanging up calls. It supports the connection to Siri or Google Assistant.
【24H Playing & 36H Calling with Portable Charging Case】The ultra-high-capacity of the charging case keeps you free from the anxiety even if you far away from home. The cordless bass earbuds use the Type-C charge. It can support 2H playing with only 10 mins charging.