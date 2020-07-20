Wireless Earbuds – FIIL T1X TWS True Wireless Earbuds Cordless, in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones, 1/4″ Dynamic Driver HiFi Stereo, Noise-Canceling, Sweatproof Bass Earbuds for Android and iPhone



Brand

FIIL

FIIL

FIIL

FIIL

ACIL

ACIL

Charging

Charging Case & USB

Charging Case & USB

USB

USB

USB

USB

Sound

Deep Bass Stereo Sound

Deep Bass Stereo Sound

Hi-Fi Sound

Hi-Fi Sound

Hi-Fi Sound, 13mm dynamic drivers

Hi-Fi Sound, 8mm dynamic drivers

Support APP

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

Bluetooth Version

5.0

5.0

4.2

4.2

4.1

4.1

Noise Cancelling

DSP Noise Cancelling

DSP Noise Cancelling

Digital Noise Cancelling

Digital Noise Cancelling

CVC 6.0

CVC 6.0

Playtime Per Charger

6H

6H

10H

10H

12H

11H

Total Playtime with Charging Case

24H

24H

/

/

/

/

【Support FIIL+ APP】FIIL T1X earbuds support FIIL+ APP, which allows you to experience 15 types of EQ sound modes, check the battery level, reset sync and do other basic operations.

【Bluetooth5.0 & 1-Second Pairing】Simply open the FIIL T1X case near your phone to pair effortlessly within 1s. FIIL true wireless earbuds uses Bluetooth 5.0 and LDS tech to improve the stability of the wireless connection. The completely automatic system gives you a hassle-free experience when pairing and connecting to your devices.

【Sweatproof & Smart Touch Control】With sweatproof, the wireless bluetooth earbuds make it more convenient for you to enjoy different activities. Touch control headphones are designed for easily pausing or turning on music, changing the volume, picking up or hanging up calls. It supports the connection to Siri or Google Assistant.

【24H Playing & 36H Calling with Portable Charging Case】The ultra-high-capacity of the charging case keeps you free from the anxiety even if you far away from home. The cordless bass earbuds use the Type-C charge. It can support 2H playing with only 10 mins charging.