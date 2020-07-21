Wireless Earbuds, ENACFIRE E18 Plus Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case CVC8.0 3D Stereo Sound Deep Bass IPX7 Waterproof 8H Super-Long Battery Duration



Price: $99.99 - $39.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 09:37:17 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Note Please follow the below steps when both earbuds fail to pair each other:

1. Place both earbuds to charging case and remain charging;

2. Press and hold the power buttons of both earbuds for 10s until blue & white lights flash;

3. Take out both earbuds from charging case;

4. Delete the ” E18 plus” bluetooth name from your phone and turn off Bluetooth;

5. Turn on Bluetooth and click “E18 Plus” from your phone.

8H Ultra-Long Duration by QCC 3020



Combined with Qualcomm 3020 advanced features such as unbelievable power efficiency, E18 Plus has a everlasting battery life up to 8H (5H for Android) that will never drain off. No more blindly dreaming or flipping boring magazines in a long journey, you are free to enjoy more than 120 songs and even a whole season of TV series with just single charge!

But! It’s more than just that. The portable charging case can provide extra 5 times recharge which multiple the battery life up to 48H. You can bring it to wherever you go without the fear of losing power and with extended fun.

More Features



CVC.8.0 Noise Cancellation

Thanks to one of the best Noise Cancellation technologies cVc.8.0, E18 Plus is making your call conservation over wireless earbuds super silent! Deliver crystal clear sound and enhanced voice quality during transmission, with easy on-ear receive call control, having an immediate business meeting is never impossible.

Stereo Call Mode

E18 Plus features stereo call mode which ensure a clear and high-quality conservation for both the receiver and caller. No latency, static sound and noise during the phone call, it’s just like face-face talking.

IPX7 Waterproof Effect

From a cozy shower to exciting sport activities in all kind of weather conditions, E18 Plus furnish high level of water-resistant so you can hit the pool, the beach and beyond.

More Features



Personalized&Secured Fit

Meet the perfect seal fit designed for your ears. E18 Plus gives you a absolute sense of security and comfort even when performing an intense movement. From indoor exercise to outdoor activities, E18 PLUS provide the thing you matter most.

QCC 3020

Equipped with industry-leading QCC 3020, E18 Plus combined with latest function and support for worldwide network connectivity with jaw-dropping speed. Supported by apt-X and cVc Noise Cancellation technology, E18 Plus delivered more than you expected.

Wireless Charging Case

Meet one of the world-leading technologies trend – wireless charging. Highly-effective wireless charging simplify all the process and integrate the truth conveniences to your daily life. Charging is just as easy as that.

Chip

US Qualcomm

US Qualcomm

US Qualcomm

US Qualcomm

Bluetooth Version

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

Playtime per Charge

8H

7H

8H

8H

Control Function

Physical Button

Touch Sensor

Touch Sensor

Touch Sensor

Noise Cancellation

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

Waterproof

IPX7

IPX8

IPX8

IPX8

Volume Control

–

✓

✓

–

Material

ABS Material

Leather Case

ABS Material

Leather Case

Ralease Date

2019

2020

2020

2019

【apt-X – True Audiophile Experiences】apt-X audio tech is designed to transmit CD quality audio over Bluetooth and enhanced audio quality. Reproducing pure sound and help you to hear everything as the artist intended.

【CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation】Hear only what you want! cVc 8.0 tech brings advanced audio enhancement and noise suppression to the near and far end. Delivers the best possible stereo call quality with colleagues, friends, families on your daily commute and ignoring the road noise and other people’s talking.

【Wireless Charging Tech】More magical than ever. With the new wireless charging case, E18 Plus delivers an unparalleled and fullset wireless earbuds experiences. Provided up to total 40h playtime by using the portable charging case. Lay it down, charge it up, just like magic.

【IPX7 Waterproof & Warranty】E18 Plus wireless headphones is built tough enough to endure everything from sweat to all water activities. Fine enough for any adventures. We offer 90-day refund without giving a reason and 18-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us without any hesitation if you have problem or need any help.