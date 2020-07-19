Wireless Earbuds, Cshidworld Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Headphones, True Wireless Stereo Earphones with 30Hrs Playback, Hi-Fi Sound Bluetooth Headset with Charging Case One-Step Pairing Noise Cancelling



Price: $21.99 - $19.89

(as of Jul 19,2020 21:31:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

TRUE WIRELESS EXPERIENCE, REVOLUTIONARY WIRELESS AUDIO SOLUTION

Have you ever had the headset cord drop off because of moving the phone?

Do you think the wireless earbuds pairing process is too complicated?

Are you annoyed with the signal of wireless bluetooth headphones on and off?

Have you tried other forms of earphones and failed to meet your music output satisfactory?

Search no further, Cshidworld wireless earbuds, is the right product for you.

More Stable Bluetooth 5.0 Connection

Bluetooth 5.0 is a super-strong wireless connection, the transmission speed is up to 2 times the traditional. Earbuds auto connection makes pairing much easier. It gives a static-free, reliable and swift connection for stable music streaming. It’s designed for soul, you and your music.

Water Resistant & Waterproof

IP67 Waterproof efficiently protects the earbuds from sweat or water, perfect for running,skiing, etc. (not for swimming). Whether you are a sport lover, frequent gym visitor or fascinating about all sort of exciting activities, Cshidworld Bluetooth Earbuds is the ideal Earbuds for you.

Full-Automatic Pairing

Completely automatic system gives you a hassle-free experience when pairing and connecting to your devices. All you need to do, take them out from the case and put them on, and you are ready to immerse in your music world.

Lightweight and Ergonomic Design

the stabilizer design according to ear geometry to ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear. Each earbud weighs just 0.2 oz to ensure you enjoy a fatigue-free experience, no matter how long you listen.

Share Happy Time with your lovers

Give one earbud to your lover/familiar/friend to share your moment. Ideal for sharing or not wanting to miss the great sound with your friend. Deliver crystal clear sound and enhanced voice quality during transmission, with easy on-ear receive call control.

Hi-Fi Stereo Sound

This wireless earbuds’s graphene-coated drivers are rigid, yet light. Crystal clarity and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature deliver immersive sound and put you on the stage center.

【QUICK CHARGE WITH UNIQUE CHARGING BOX】Portable charging case is ultra-lightweight with large capacity Lithium batteries, which can support 6 times fully charging for the wireless earbuds and let you enjoy more than 5 hours continuous music or talking time after each single charge. Only takes 1.5 hours to fully charged. Never worry about low battery when you are out all day. Easy to carry, NO Loss.

【LATEST ONE-STEP PAIRING TECHNOLOGY】No need to press any button to activate the wireless headphones. This bluetooth earbuds can be automatically powered on and paired after taking them from the charging case. Meanwhile bluetooth headphones can also be automatically powered off and charged after putting back into the charging case. Simply one press to answer or reject phone calls, Bluetooth pairing, power on and power off, pretty easy to use.

【ERGONOMIC DESIGN & LIGHTWEIGHT】Super lightweight and the stabilizer design according to ear geometry to ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear. Anti-sweating material keeps the true wireless earbuds fully function even when dripping with sweat; offers sweat-resistant protection while running, biking, training, jogging, hiking, exercising with them in your ears.

【IP67 WATERPROOF】Owing to the success in IP67 Waterproof technology, our bluetooth earbuds has designed and provided favorable waterproof effect which can easily resist sweat and water. It’s absolutely ideal and perfect for gym, sport lovers and all kind of outdoor activities.