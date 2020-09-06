Wireless Earbuds, Bomaker Bluetooth 5.0 in-Ear Stereo Headphones, Graphene Drivers with Deep Bass, 30Hrs/2 Mics,Touch Control, Type-c Quick Charge, IPX7 Waterproof Sports Headset for iPhone/Android



Ideal for home office and entertainment

Bomaker features excellent audio reducibility, even if you have a class or meeting at home, you still feel like you are at school or company.

Superior Sound Quality



Wire Free / Noise Free/ Stress Free

6mm dynamic speakers and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality. Crystal clarity and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature delivers you the immersive sound and put you on the stage center.

Role switching feature

Expertly-tuned 6mm graphene driver, PEEK composite 6Ω diaphragm with crisp highs and deep bass

LDS laser antenna, stable connectivity, without lipsync issues

Type-c quick charge

Total 30hrs playtime with charging case

Bluetooth 5.0 chipset

Touch control

IPX7 waterproof

Simple touch control



Shfit through your playlist, answer calls and adjust volume with simple taps on your earbuds

Stronger connection, no latency

Adavanced LDS Antenna Expert-tuned LDS antenna improves more stable connectivity, which counteracts signal interference to reduce latency up to 160ms without lipsync issues when giving a call or watching movies

Auto on, auto pairing

The left and right earbuds automatically connect to each other once taken out from the charging case. With latest Bluetooth 5.0, more easily to connect to any of Android, iOS and Bluetooth enabled devices. Enter mobile phone bluetooth setting choose “SiFi II” to pair with the earbuds

True wireless simultaneous connection

Either earbud can be used independently, and swapped with the other without missing a beat. Able to use left or right while the other charges or at work

IPX7 Waterproofwith all day comfort

Protection against liquids such as rain, sweat, and water. Get a confident and satisfying fit in only 3 steps. For the best call quality, ensure the microphone is directed towards your mouth.

Lightweight yet powerful

The pocketable, mini charging case weights only 0.7g, easily to put into any pocket or bag on the commute or at the gym. Type-c quick charge offers a more stable and safer way to charge

Package Contents

True wireless bluetooth earbuds

Type c charging case

3 sets of silicone ear tips (S/M/L, medium ear tips are equipped on the earbuds)

USB-C charging cable

User manual

Quick start guide

❥【Premium crystal-clear calls】Perfect for Home Offices. PEEK composite 6Ω diaphragm, 6mm graphene driver empowers nature middle frequency, crisp highs. The dedicated two microphones, dsp noise cancellation, retains up to 95% of your voice for flawless conversation

❥【LDS laser antenna, no latency】 The latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, with fine-tuned LDS antenna system to further improve radio frequency performance. It counteracts signal interference, to transfer the signal more stable and stronger. No lipsync issues when watching video or giving a call

❥【30Hr Extra-Long Playtime & Easy Touch Control】7hrs of ultra-long playtime with just a single charge,total 30hrs playtime with charging case,ideal for on-the-go to deliver. Fast charge via Type-C,10 minutes charge to get one-hour using. Touch control sensors, which can largely minimize the ear-pressure when you touch the buttons for various functions

❥【True wireless simultaneous connection】Either earbud can be used and switched independently to your device for added convenience; ergonomic design maximizes comfort, fit & stability for all-day wearing. Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. Three year warranty with hassle free return and exchange