Wireless Earbuds | Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds | 40 Hr Playing Time | USB-C Quick Charge | IPX8 Waterproof |Stereo Sound Deep Bass Bluetooth Headphones | Built-in Mic – Grey

Boltune – Boost Your Tunes

Boltune is a young global consumer electronics brand mainly engaged in wireless audio products. Boltune will revolutionize the way you listen. Built for a better life, these totally wireless earphones have no wires to hold you back. Why choose Boltune wireless earbuds? Put Boltune wireless earbuds in your ears, indulge yourself in the world of incredible music with exceptional accuracy& clarity.

[ Premium Sound Quality ] – Boltune boast powerful, balanced audio thanks to an entirely redesigned acoustic package.

[ Up to 7hr Playtime ] -Boltune wireless earbuds deliver an industry-leading 7 hours of listening time.

[ Up to 40hr with Charging Case ] -Compact enough to slip into your pocket, the charging case – adds an extra 40 hours of playtime.

[ USB-C Quick Charge ] – Offers a more stable and safer way to charge charging case fully in 90 minutes.

[ IPX8 Waterproof ] – It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym.

[ Ergonomically Ear Tips in 4 Sizes ] – Offer you individualized fit, comfort for all-day wearing and superior sound isolation.

[ One Step to Pair ] – Just open the lid, earbuds will auto turn on and pair to your Bluetooth device.

[ Role Switching Technology ] – Each earbud connects independently to your device. Freely use either earbud.

[ Bluetooth V5. 0 ] – Deliver a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices.

[ Easy Use ] – Easy to control the call and music. Press and hold the button for three seconds to wake up siri for assistance.

What’s in the Box:

1 x Boltune True Wireless Stereo Earbuds (BT-BH020)

1 x USB-C Charging Case

8 x Ear Tips (two are equipped on the earbuds)

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Quick Start Guide

