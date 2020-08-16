Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.1 Headphones | AptX Deep Bass | 4 Microphones with CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction for Clear Calls | IPX8 Waterproof | USB-C Quick Charging Case | Touch Control – iTeknic



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 16,2020 17:21:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Lossless Audio Quality

Latest Qualcomm Chip and apt-X Audio Technology delivers true audiophile experience to you.

Smart Touch Control

Simplifies all operations into efficient touch.

Long Battery Life

Single Playtime：10H

Total Playtime（with charging case）：40H

Truly Sweatproof and Waterproof

Instant Pairing

Ergonomic Design

6 x Ear Tips （S / M / L）

(Two are equipped on the earbuds)

Release Date

2020

2020

2020

Bluetooth Version

V 5.0

V 5.0

V 5.0

Playtime of earbuds

10 Hours

5 Hours

7 Hours

Playtime with charging case

40 Hours

30 Hours

30 Hours

Technic Feature

Grapheme Driver with Deep Bass

Qi Wireless Charging

Dual-Mic Isolation

【Crystal-Clear Calls】Advanced CVC 8th Noise Cancellation Tech, you’re able to participate in calls with 96% less ambient noise and superior vocal enhancement. Each earbud has an individual mic installed, making phone-call more like face-to-face talking even you are in noisy environments

【10H Ultra-long Playtime】Bluetooth earphones stream Hi-Fi stereo sound consistently for up to 10hrs on a single full charge , while the charging case extends that to 30 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, USB-C charge for 5 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime

【IPX8 waterproof & Ergonomical Design】Waterproof Nano-coating efficiently protects the earbuds and charging case from sweat or water, it is a good choice for strenuous workouts and all weather conditions.Use the ergonomically designed with gel-flexible silicone earcaps to ensure your headphones fit comfortably to the ears

【One Step Pairing & Touch Control】- Just picking up the earbuds, Boltune are always automatically connected and you will be in your music world in a couple of seconds. With just finger touch, you can use them to play/pause music, receive/end calls