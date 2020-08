Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.1 Headphones | AptX Deep Bass | 4 Microphones with CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction for Clear Calls | IPX8 Waterproof | USB-C Quick Charging Case | Touch Control – iTeknic

Price: $39.99

Product Description

Lossless Audio Quality

Latest Qualcomm Chip and apt-X Audio Technology delivers true audiophile experience to you.

Smart Touch Control

Simplifies all operations into efficient touch.

Long Battery Life

Single Playtime:10H

Total Playtime(with charging case):40H

Truly Sweatproof and Waterproof

Instant Pairing

Ergonomic Design

6 x Ear Tips (S / M / L)

(Two are equipped on the earbuds)

Release Date

2020

Bluetooth Version

V 5.0

Playtime of earbuds

10 Hours

5 Hours

7 Hours

Playtime with charging case

40 Hours

30 Hours

30 Hours

Technic Feature

Grapheme Driver with Deep Bass

Qi Wireless Charging

Dual-Mic Isolation

【Crystal-Clear Calls】Advanced CVC 8th Noise Cancellation Tech, you’re able to participate in calls with 96% less ambient noise and superior vocal enhancement. Each earbud has an individual mic installed, making phone-call more like face-to-face talking even you are in noisy environments

【10H Ultra-long Playtime】Bluetooth earphones stream Hi-Fi stereo sound consistently for up to 10hrs on a single full charge , while the charging case extends that to 30 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, USB-C charge for 5 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime

【IPX8 waterproof & Ergonomical Design】Waterproof Nano-coating efficiently protects the earbuds and charging case from sweat or water, it is a good choice for strenuous workouts and all weather conditions.Use the ergonomically designed with gel-flexible silicone earcaps to ensure your headphones fit comfortably to the ears

【One Step Pairing & Touch Control】- Just picking up the earbuds, Boltune are always automatically connected and you will be in your music world in a couple of seconds. With just finger touch, you can use them to play/pause music, receive/end calls