Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case Digital Intelligence LED Display IPX6 Waterproof True Wireless Earphones 130H Deep Bass Built-in Mic Binaural Calls for Sport Home Office

Product Description

Bluetooth 5.0

The true wireless earbuds equipped with latest launched Bluetooth 5.0 technology gives a static-free, reliable and swift connection, Audio won’t cut in and out anymore, your music world will no longer be disturbed.

Smart LED Display

With the individual LED display on the case can help check the power of L/R bluetooth earbud and charging case at any time;

Easy Touch Control

Wireless earbuds headphones are more sensitive and stylish. No pressure during music touch control Play / Pause, Siri Enable, Answer / volume control/End Call. Hassle-free True wireless experience which you’ve been looking for.

IPX6 Waterproof

The IPX6 tested waterproof bluetooth headphones keep you safe in the heavy rain or sweat, You can wear it to take shower or using in rainy days, and can even be rinsed clean under the tap.

Charge on-the-go

Wireless earphones can last for over 6 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 124 extra hours in the compact charging case. The case can act as a power bank for charging mobile phones and other USB devices.

Multi-Mode

Stereo Mode: Enjoy the HD stereo rhythm, especially for the deep and rich BASS.

Mono Mode: You can use the left or right side separately to connect different devices.

What’ s in the Box



1 Pair of Wireless Earbuds

1 x USB Cable

1 x Charging Case

6 x Ear Caps (two are equipped on the earbuds)

1 x Product Manual

[ BLUETOOTH 5.0 ] – Features with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures an incredible stable and swift connection. Noise cancelling bluetooth headphones built-in HD microphone with advanced CVC8.0 noise reduction technology blocks out disruptive background noise, wireless headphones allow you to enjoy high quality music and clear phone calls wherever.

[ IPX6 Waterproof ] – Certificated with IPX6 waterproof, wireless sports earbuds are rugged enough to endure everything from sweat to all water activities, fine enough for any adventures. Earbuds wireless headphones bluetooth coming with 3 various sizes of soft silicone eartips(S.M.L) to ensure everyone has a perfect listening experience.

[ 130H Playtime ] – Bluetooth earbuds wireless with 2600mah charging case, which can provides more than 20 charges and 130 hours of playtime. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge the ear buds wireless earbuds for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime. Also the charging case can be used as a power bank to charge your smartphone. Enjoy charging-on-the-go!

[ QUICK PAIRING ] – Stress-free pairing right out of the charging case. Wireless earphones will give flashing light and voice indications when done synching so you can pair to your smartphone easily. Bluetooth earphones feature with touch control sensors, no pressure during control of music Play / Pause, Answer call / Hang Up, Volume +/-, Next Song / Previous Song.