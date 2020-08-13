Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones in Ear with Charging Case, TWS Stereo Bluetooth Headset with Mic, Touch Control, Waterproof Mini Wireless Earphones with Deep Bass for Sports,Gym



Why Choose Mugo Wireless Earphones:

Professional in-ear headphones： Provide clearly superior sound with powerful deep bass, and the music lovers will be totally immersed in the music world.

Fast Pairing & Touch Control technology: Facilitate and simple to use.

Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR Technology: Stable bluetooth connection.

IPX7 Waterproof Tech: Fend off sweat and rain, perfect for Sports, Travel

Noise Cancelling Technology: A great gift for Earbuds Enthusiasts.

LED Battery Display: Easy to track power and recharge on time.

Sophisticated design：The charging case surface is glossy black cortex，it is full of elegant and luxurious feeling.

High Sound Quality Bluetooth Headphones

The true wireless earbuds with VC8.0 noise canceling function and stereo technology deliver deep bass and crystal clear highs. Let you enjoy the perfect music experience. Suppresses noise and ambient noise during a call, make your call clearer.

The Most Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Our bluetooth headphones adopt the newest Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and AAC audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-Fi sound with low latency.They are easy to connect and easy to use, extremely stable bluetooth connection.

Comfortable & Waterproof design

These headphones are made of high quality IPX7 grade waterproof materials. You don’t need to worry about sweat or rains. They are perfect for the gym, running and exercising. Just enjoy your favorite music while doing exercises.

Share Your Happiness



True wireless earbuds.Recommend the sharing mode for family interaction. There are no wire limit, share with your families or friends to enjoy the music or film to get everyone closer together. Both the Left and Right earbud can work separately. You can switch to single and twin mode freely.

Light Weight & Mini Design



So light you can barely notice, comfortable after hours of wear thanks to its ergonomic design.

MUGO’s tiny charging case has been designed to easily fit into virtually any pocket or bag.

Touch-controlled Operation- Completely release your hands



Play / Pause （Answer/End Call ）: Press once

In the off state power On : Press for 2 seconds

Siri：In the power on state press for 2 seconds

Next Song : Press twice (R /L earbud)

Volume +/- : Press three times(R earbud / L earbud)

What You Get：



bluetooth wireless earphones

charging case

USB cable

3* eartips （S，L，M）

user manual.

If you have trouble to paring both earbuds:

1.Delete all Bluetooth device name of “Q12” in your bluetooth list.

2.please restore both headsets to their initial settings, put the earphone into the charging box or after the earphone is turned off, press the reset button for 8 seconds.

【 MINI CHARGING CASE】Wireless headphones can last 6 hours continuous music playtime when it fully charged. Low power consumption and quick charge design. Don’t worry about power outage when you on the go.The LED digital display screen will allow you to easily see the percentage of life left in the charging case.

【 ONE STEP PAIRING & TOUCH-CONTROLLED 】The wireless bluetooth earbuds are easy to set up and use. Take the left and the right earbuds out of charging case, then bluetooth earphones will automatic pairing. One-button operation, by pressing the earbuds, you can play/pause music, change songs, adjust volume, answer calls, reject calls and start Siri.

【ERGONOMIC DESIGN & IP7 WATERPROOF】The true wireless earbuds are small and lightweight, ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your ear and coming with 3 various sizes of soft silicone eartips(S.M.L) to ensure everyone has a perfect listening experience. IP7 waterproof level can easily resist sweat and rain. They are perfect for the gym, running and exercising.

【WHAT YOU GET】bluetooth headsets, charging case, USB cable, 3* eartips （S，L，M）and user manual.