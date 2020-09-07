Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Bluetooth 5.0 Touch Control IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo Earphones in-Ear Built-in Mic Headset Sport Running Headphones



Portable case with LED battery Display



Unique LED digital display for checking battery capacity. Up to 120 hours playtime with multiple charges from the 3500mAh Charging Case, Earbuds charges quickly in charging case.Can also be used as a power bank to charge your phones.

Totally wireless & Bluetooth 5.0

New true wireless stereo chip. Delivers faster, more stable and efficient wireless connection to your devices.high-performance Earbuds deliver crisp, Rich, dynamic audio and voice.

IPX8 waterproof

Internal Nano-coating protects the headphones from away water or sweat throughout exercises.Headphones for sports,running,workout, Gym, travel, driving and more.

Stereo Call& Multi-Mode

Touch Control is usefull, achieve more functions.Play / Pause, Answer call / Hang Up, Volume +/-, Siri.3 sizes of ergonomic ear tips for lightweight comfort and stability,deliver crisp and better stereo audio.

Instructions for use:

When use this earbuds for the first time Press and hold the earphone button until it is turned on (blue and red led lights flash). It is recommended to put the earphone into the charging box and fully charge before using it for the first time.Then remove the earplugs from the charging case, then they will automatically open and be connected.Select the Bluetooth device of Touch Two C5P in the Bluetooth list of the mobile phone.

After first connection,Once you open the charging case again, Earbuds will automatically turn on and connect to your device.When you return the charging case, the headset will automatically turn off and charge.

If you have trouble to paring both earbuds:

Delete Bluetooth device name of “Touch Two C5P” in your bluetooth list.Turn off the earbuds and wait 15 seconds before rebooting.Search Bluetooth Device and choose “Touch Two C5P” on Bluetooth list of your Device.

Eatch Headphones is will auto pair and connected(Blue led light is on).

【Charge On The Go & 3500mAh Large Capacity Battery】 The charging case with built-in 3500 mAh battery, it could recharge the singel earbuds 56 times.The true wireless earbuds can be charged automatically once it is put in the charging case.You can also use it as a power bank to charge your mobile phone in an emergency.

【Hi-fi stereo sound quality】The wireless headphones offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 8mm large size speaker driver – the drive area is 1. 77 times than the normal drive area.The noise reduction feature of the earbuds allow for the noisiest settings to be silenced.

【IPX8 Waterproof】The wireless earbuds Certificated with IPX8 waterproof, tested submerged to 1.0 m for 30 minuites.True wireless earbuds are rugged enough to endure everything from sweat to all water activities.Enjoy life freely.

【One step pairing】Pick up 2 headsets from charging box They will connect each other automatically, then only one step easily enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.The earbuds have a memory function and can automatically connect to the phone next time.