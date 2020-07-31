Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with LED Display Charging Case, Touch Control Wireless Headphone IPX7 Waterproof in-Ear Earphones with Built-in Mic for Sports,Work



FITROM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS HEADPHONE



Bluetooth 5.1 multi-function wireless headphone

Applied the latest Bluetooth 5.1 “Airoha” chip, Compared with earphones using ordinary chips, it has the advantages of lower latency and longer standby time.

Bluetooth 5.1 Chip

The chip we use is the newest bluetooth 5.1 chip provide faster pairing, stable connection, lower power consumption and transmission latency.the connection capability is up to 50 ft long(Barrier free).

Touch Control Wireless Earbud

Use the single-touch, double-touch to play/pause music, Besides, it could increase or decrease the volume, go back or forward the songs etc, answer/hang up the phone, Siri sensei etc.

IPX7 Waterproof

Earbuds inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 30 minutes in one meter depth (3.3 ft), It is suitable for sports because of the good water resistance of headphones. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym.

Large capacity charging case

Come with the 3000 mAh large capacity, Single charging for only 1 hour can maintain earbuds working 5-6 hours, totally 90+ hours working time. Also can be as emergency power bank for your phone or other devices.

LED Lighting Storage Case

The earbuds charging case is designed to be compact and easy to carry around. It can be used not only as a storage box and charging box for earphones, but also with LED lighting function, which can meet unexpected needs.

Smart switching

The earbuds can automatically switch between song listening mode and call mode. When a call comes in and the call is answered, the music will be paused, and the music will resume automatically after the call ends.

1.Why the charging case can’t charge the earbuds after the first charge? Is there any problem with the of the charging case?

A. Sometimes you need to connect to the power supply to activate the charging case or fully charge the charging case and then you can charge the earbuds!

2. How can I turn the true wireless earbuds on or off?

A. The earbuds will connect automatically with the device when you take out earbud from charge case and and turn off when placed back into .

3. How can I control play or pause music from the earbuds?

A. Click one time any earbud (Left or Right) to play or pause music.

