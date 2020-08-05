Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 with Charging Case, Wireless Earphones with Mic Enhanced Bass, Long Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Smart Touch Control, HD Stereo Sport Headset for Work/Running/Travel Black



Price: $50.99 - $25.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 04:34:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

2020 Upgrade Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds — Only Got Better With The Best True Wireless Earbuds



XY-7 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headset



Enjoy superior stereo, Clear sound

6mm dynamic speakers and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality. Crystal clarity and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature delivers you the immersive sound sound and put you on the stage center whether calling, watching or listening to music.

The latest Bluetooth 5.0 chipset provides in-call stereo sound along with fast and stable transmission without tangling, lower energy consumption, and a more stable signal.

First Use of Earbuds:

Fully charge the charging case before first use with the earbuds placed inside. The average charging time is about 2 hours. It is recommended to fully recharge if the earbuds have not been used for a long time (over a month) to extend its lifetime and maintain optimal performance.

Specification:

Bluetooth Version:V5.0

Audio Codec:SBS,AAC FHSS

Speaker sensitivity: 97 ± 3dB at 1KHz

Working time of earbud:about 5 hours on each

Effective linear distance: 10-15 meters(No obstacles between)

Battery capacity of earbud:40mAh

Charging time of case:about 2 hours

Standby time of case:120 hours

Easy Smart Touch Controls

These truly wireless earphones with sensitive touch buttons allow you to manage music and calls including playing, pausing, skipping tracks, adjusting volume, activate Siri, answering, ending or rejecting a call easily.

One Step Pairing

Pick up the 2 headsets from the charging box and they will connect with each other automatically. Find the Bluetooth name “XY-7” on your device to easily pair the earbuds.

Note: If you accidentally get only one earbud paired with your mobile device, please try the “Reset” options listed under “Pairing” in the instruction manual.

Wide Compatibility and Great Service

These earbuds are the 2020 upgraded earphones which are compatible with most Bluetooth devices.

After-sales Service: 18 months after-sales service and lifetime technical support from the date of purchase; any problems, please feel free to contact-us.

Ergonomic Design, Comfortable Wearing

Use the ergonomically designed gel-flexible, super-soft liquid silicone earcaps to ensure comfortability when wearing. Available in multiple sizes (S-M-L) to ensure everyone has a perfect listening experience.

IPX7 Waterproof

Adopts a water-resistant and sweatproof design enabling you to enjoy the wireless audio experience even if you are having a run under showers or your head is dripping with sweat (not for swimming).

Long Lasting Performance

Charge on-the go. 10 minutes of battery charging gives you 70 minutes of audio. Earbuds can be recharged in the charging case. Cyclic playtime is up to 40 hours.

Light charging case is built for your convenience to carry the wireless earbuds around and charge them anywhere.

Light As Invisible – Customized Secured Fit Designed For the Toughest Workout

♫【Ergonomic Design and Easy Touch Controls】With ergonomic and sporty redesign, plus three optional silicone earplugs (S-M-L) that will fit your ear shape, this wireless headset can always be worn firmly in your ear. Together with smart sensitive touch sensors, you get ultimate control for music and calls including playing, pausing, skipping tracks, adjusting volume, answering, ending or rejecting a call easily.

♫【One-Step Pairing and Superior Stereo Sound Quality】Pick up the 2 headsets from the charging box and they will connect with each other automatically. Find the Bluetooth name “XY-7” on your device to easily pair the earbuds. With 6mm dynamic specker driver, XY-7 provides a truly authentic sound and great bass performance.

♫【Long Playing Time and Fast Charging Case】The wireless earbuds get 5-6 hours of continuous battery life if fully charged. Compact and lightweight, the magnetic charging case is designed for you to easily carry the wireless earbuds around. 10 minutes charging leads to about 70 minutes of playtime. Enjoy great sound for movies, series, gaming and music!

♫【IPX7 Waterproof & After-sales Service】Certified with an IPX7 waterproof rating, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds permit splash and sweat waterproofing so you can exercise without worry. These earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle. We offer lifetime tech support and 18-month after-sales service. Please feel free to contact us without any hesitation if you have any problems or need any help.