Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds Upgraded Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds with Stereo Hi-Fi Sound Wireless Headphones with Deep Bass for Running Sport Earbud

❤Superior Stereo Sound: Adopting Bluetooth 5.0, Bass Speaker and HD noise Reduction Technology that produce incredible sound quality with High-Sensitivity bass Speaker, microphone can recognize human voice and ambient noise, which lower the noise and increase phonetic intelligibility, Creating your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

❤Fast & Steady Pairing: The Wireless 5.0 Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with auto pairing technology. ONLY take the Left and the Right earbuds out of charging box, then “A5” automatically appear on your smartphone. 10 Meters transmission distance will always keep pairing. In a matter of seconds, you are in your euphonic music world.

❤Charge on the Go: The wireless earbuds can last for over 3.5 hours to 4 hours’ music playtime on a single charge and full charge within 30 mins. While on the go charging case the super musical earbuds power can last up to 15 hours. You can go for a day without power shortage thus sufficient music joy all through your day activities.

❤Wide Compatibility & Risk-Free Purchase: Bluetooth 5.0 and Compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices such as iPhone X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6S/iPad/iPod/Samsung Galaxy S8/S7/S6, Huawei, lg v20 g5 g4 google pixel xl /Apple Watch touch laptop etc. 24-Hours customer service and 50-Days return with no questions asked, 12-Months replacement.