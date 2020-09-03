Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 HiFi Bass Stereo in Ear Headphones, Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case, Mini Sweatproof Wireless Earbuds w/Mic Single/Twin Mode



Price: $14.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 12:51:45 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The Most Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound.

Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

Superior Sound Quality

13mm dynamic speakers and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality. Crystal clarity and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature delivers you the immersive sound sound and put you on the stage center.

Light Weight & Fashionable Design

So light that you can barely notice, comfortable after hours of wear thanks to its ergonomic design.The 350mAh large capacity charing case is portable, easy to store and dirty-resistant.

One Step Pairing

Enjoy with a simple and quick pairing process. Pick it out of the charging case, it will automatically turn on and connect to the last paired device.

Charge On The Go

Charging case size like car key, weight only 41g(With the headphones in). Built for your convenience to carry the earbuds around and charge them anywhere.

Share Mode

Give one earbud to your lover/familiar/friend to share your moment.If give it to your family and friends as a Christmas or New Year gift , they’re gonna love it!

♫【Hi-fi Stereo Sound Quality】: This bluetooth earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produce incredible sound quality with crystal crisp treble. Enjoy your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

♫【Two Way Paring】: There are two ways pairing the both side headphones. 1, The two earbuds will automatically paired after taking them out of the charging case. 2, Manually pair them if both earbuds flashing red and blue light after taking them out of the charging case. Double click one of the earbuds and wait till the other earbud slowly falshing blue light which means two earbuds connected successfully.

♫【Build-in Dual Microphones】:With built-in microphone on both sides bluetooth earbuds, allows you to make hand-free calls from either one. Provide clear and sound quality phone call. It means you can use separately or share the same music/movies with friends and enjoy the clear stereo sound by using both wireless earbuds as you wish.

♫【18-Month Hassle-Free Warranty】: This bluetooth earbuds includes a 45 days money-back guarantee & 18-month warranty. Feel free to contact the customer service when you had any question about the headphones.