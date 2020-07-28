Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headsets in-Ear Earphone 20H Music Bass 3D Stereo Sport Waterproof (IPX5) Mic Headphone Handsfree Compatible with iOS/Android



Price: $25.80

(as of Jul 28,2020 03:33:24 UTC – Details)





♬【IPX5 Waterproof & Comfortable Wearing】JMO Bluetooth earphones have a waterproof rating of IPX5, which makes it ideal for gym use and some outdoor activities. It fits most people’s ears comfortably, and its 45-degree tilt design is ergonomically perfect, so people won’t feel tired even after wearing it for a long time.

♬【3D Audio Effect & 20H Play Time】Its 3D audio effects will make you feel like you are listening to a live concert and give you an excellent listening experience. Our True Wireless Headphones can work for over 5 hours on a single charge. While on the go the portable charging case power can last up to 15 hours. Enjoy a whole 20-hour music time in one day！

♬【Dual Microphone & Full Wireless Function】The dual microphone design makes it possible that two earphones can work independently (including phone calls). With True Wireless Stereo, people never need to worry about a tangled headphone cable. The Bluetooth ensures clear, uninterrupted reception of wireless signals from up to 50 feet away.

♬【Delivered by Amazon】 You have made an excellent decision by choosing our product. We offer a 365-day free warranty on every product. We really care about our customers. If you have any questions about our products, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We are at your service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.