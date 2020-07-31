Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Mic, 150H Playtime in-Ear, 3500mAh LED Charging Case, Hi-Fi Stereo, Auto-Pair Touch-Control, 8 Grade Waterproof True Wireless Noise Canceling for Sport



Product Description

Why Choose Mugo Wireless Earbuds:

One-Step Pairing& Touch-Control Tech: Super facilitate and simple to use.

IPX8 Waterproof: Never worry about sweat& water. Just enjoy the gaiety of sports.

3500mAh Large Capacity: Enjoy 150H playtime& mobile power, charge anywhere& anytime.

LED Battery Display: Easy to track power and recharge on time.

Bluetooth 5.0+ Dual Antenna: Stable and Strong bluetooth connection.

Ergonomic Design: Three-point support is more stable and comfortable and wear painless for a long time.

Earbuds Reset Operation:

First delete the Bluetooth pairing name of the headset on the mobile phone before;

Then turn off the phone’s Bluetooth function and put the headset back into the charging box;

After 10 seconds, remove the earphone from the charging case and touch it 3 times in quick succession on the middle of the left headset. After the left and right headsets are paired, the indicator light of the left headset flashes alternately, and the indicator light of the right headset flashes slowly to show that the pairing of earbuds has been successful.

Turn on the phone’s Bluetooth to search and pair

Enjoy Charging-On-The-Go!

3500mAh large capacity charging case could support 30 times fully charging for bluetooth earbuds, 6-7 hours playtime on a single charge and total 150 hours Cycling Playtime.

3500mAh charging case could also be used as a power bank via its USB port.

Let’s enjoy charging on-the-go.

Multi-Mode

Stereo Mode – Connect two earbuds to enjoy advanced stereo sound whenever you need to relax or work.

Sharing Mode – Give your lover / friend / family an earbud and share your happiness.

Single Mode – Each earbud pair can be used in single channel mode.

Just choose what mode you like and enjoy wireless happiness!

What you can get

Mugo Wireless Earbuds x 1 (pair)

Magnetic Charging Case x 1

USB Charging Cable x 1

Ear Tips x 3 (pairs)

User Manual x 1

Set-up

Turn on the Earbuds charging case and Bluetooth will turn on automatically.

(The red and blue lights flash, indicating that the earbuds are searching for a Bluetooth device signal.)

Pairing

Open your device’s Bluetooth list and select “Touch Two A1” to connect.

(The second time you use a Bluetooth earbuds, it will connect automatically).

How to charge the earbuds:

Place the bluetooth earbuds in the charging case and close the case, the earbuds will get a fully charge in 0.5H.

Note: When the charging case close, the earbuds will be charged and the Bluetooth signal will be blocked! !!

Triple Click “R or L”—Turn on Voice Assistant

Click Once “L or R ” 3s— Answer/End/Play/Pause

Double Click “L or R”— Reject Calls

Double Click “L”/”R” — Next/Previous Song

Long Press “L “ /“R “ 2s— Volume +/-

Design

Ergonomic, In-Ear, True Wireless

Waterproof

IPX8

IPX7

IPX7

IPX8

Playtime performance (varies on volume)

5-6H

4-5H

4-5H

5-6H

Bluetooth

Latest V 5.0

Latest V 5.0

Latest V 5.0

Latest V 5.0

Supported Bluetooth codec

AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC

Features

3500mAh charging case / Built-in microphone / LED Display/ Touch-control/ High Compatibility/ Multi-mode for pairing

600mAh charging case / Built-in microphone / LED Display/ Touch-control/ High Compatibility/ Multi-mode for pairing

2000mAh charging case / Built-in microphone / LED Display/ Touch-control/ High Compatibility/ Multi-mode for pairing

3500mAh charging case / Built-in microphone / LED Display/ Touch-control/ High Compatibility/ Multi-mode for pairing

3500mAh LED CHARGING CASE& AUTO PAIRING: Mugo headphones wireless earbuds will be automatically activated when the charging case opened, then connecting it with your Bluetooth device. 3500mAh large capacity charging case could support 30 times fully charging for bluetooth earbuds, 5-6 hours playtime on a single charge and total 150 hours Cycling Playtime. 3500mAh charging case could also be used as a power bank via its USB port.

High Level WATERPROOF: True Wireless headphones are special designed for sports, especially equipped with IPX8 Waterproof Tech! 8 grade Waterproof Bluetooth headphones makes it suitable for sports to prevent water ingress. whether it is sunny or rainy. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling and etc. (Note: The charging case is not waterproof.)

TOUCH-CONTROL& CUSTOMIZED COMFORT: Take advantage of Ergonomic design to create a comfortable wearing experience. In-ear wireless earbuds is an ideal companion for jogging, yoga, sports, traveling etc.. They're comfortable to wear, ultralight(4 g) and has 3 different eartips sizes. Mugo wireless earbuds supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily by a touch.

MUTIL-USE MODE& WHAT YOU CAN GET: Just share the headphones wireless earbuds with your loved one. Our wireless headphones have stereo mode, sharing mode and single mode.