Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with 24H Charging Case,3D Stereo IPX5 Waterproof Sports Earphones Built-in Mic in-Ear Ear Buds with Surround Sound for iPhone/Android/Apple airpods

2020 New Bluetooth V5.0 Stereo Wireless Earbuds White

【Our Advantage】

1. Our wireless earplugs use the latest Bluetooth V5.0 + EDR and TWS technology, which can enhance signal strength, faster pairing speed and more stable transmission.

2. Compatible devices: All devices with Bluetooth systems (such as iPhone, iPad, PC, Android phones and tablets; Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, LG, Sony, Blackberry, OnePlus, Moto, Nexus, all support Bluetooth 4.0 and higher, etc.)

3. Wireless design, no entanglement, easy to store in sports armband or arm pocket.

【If there is no sound after connecting, please try to pair again】

1. Forget Airpro on your Bluetooth page, then turn off the phone’s Bluetooth.

2. Press the inactive earbuds for 5 seconds to turn it on or off.

3. Put the 2 earplugs back into the charging box.

4. Press the button on the charging box for 5 seconds, and then open the lid. The earbuds will flash. Wait for one earbud to stop blinking.

5. Take out the 2 earplugs from the charging box, and then reconnect the device.

【Technical Index】

●Bluetooth version: 5.0

●Bluetooth transmission distance: 10m

●Weight: 3g

●Power bank capacity: 650mAh

●Earplug battery capacity: 65mAh * 2

●Input: 5 V / 1A

●Transmission frequency: (2400-2483.5) MHz

【Package Contents】

●Wireless Bluetooth headset x 1 pair

●Battery box x 1

●USB charging cable x 1

●User manual x 1

Note: If you receive a defective product or have any questions during use, please feel free to contact us, we will reply you within 24 hours.

【Excellent Sound Quality】- The 14mm dynamic coil speaker allows you to experience high-quality 3D stereo sound with heavy bass. In order to protect your ears from sound damage, the headset uses CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology to intelligently eliminate external noise and automatically adjust the noise reduction level. Enable you to experience music, movies, podcasts, calls, etc. in a new way.

【Portable Charging Case】- The advanced Qualcomm chip has low power consumption, which means that the Bluetooth headset can be used continuously for 4 hours after being fully charged. The charging box with built-in 650mAh battery can charge Bluetooth V5.0 earphones about 5 times, and the continuous music time of up to 24 hours will never stop!

【Lightweight And Compact Design】- The Bluetooth wireless earbuds with sporty ergonomic design can fit and be fixed in the ear canal even with strenuous exercise. Even if you wear them all day, you will not feel any discomfort or pain. The total weight of the wireless headset and charging box is 26 grams. It can be easily put in the pocket for easy carrying.

【IPX5 Waterproof and Warranty】- The nano coating inside the earphone can easily resist sweat and rain. It is an ideal companion for running, yoga, sports, fitness, cycling, etc. (not suitable for swimming). You can also enjoy our 24-month worry-free warranty and 90-day refund with first-class friendly customer service.