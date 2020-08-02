Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Noise Canceling 3D Stereo Earbuds Fast Charging IPX5 Waterproof in-Ear Built-in Mic with Deep Bass Earbuds for iPhone/Android Airpods Apple Earbuds



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 03:37:29 UTC – Details)



2020 Upgraded Airpods Design Stereo Intelligent Noise Reduction Wireless Earbuds

★★Our Airplus Wireless Bluetooth Headset is The Best Choice★★

★HiFi Sound Quality, Listen to What you Think

Built-in 13mm high-dynamic high-sensitivity speaker, with polymer resin diaphragm, the bass is thick and not boring, the mid-high frequency is clear and soft. Supplemented by DSP high-speed digital noise reduction, high-fidelity stereo voice calls, as if an immersive experience.

★Automatically Connected,Ready to Use

Configure a new generation of Bluetooth 5.0, just take the headset out of the charging box, you can automatically turn on to complete the pairing. Put it back in the charging box, it will automatically shut down and charge, always in a state of standby, real wireless Bluetooth headset, real lazy operation.

★3g is Lighter an Smaller, Comfortable to Wear Without Falling

Crossing the hidden vision of imagination, Airplus gives you a lightweight, concealed ear as low as 3g, a wearing experience that is light and nothing, let you listen to it.

★Small Body, Big Energy; 24hrs Long Battery Life

The Airplus headset can be used continuously for 4.5 hours on a single charge. The exquisite and compact storage box is also a charging box. When used together, it will have a continuous flow of energy for up to 24 hours.

★IPX5 Waterproof, More Freedom of Movement

IPX5 is waterproof and sweat-proof, so that your music can keep up with the pace of sports, even if it is a vigorous exercise, you don’t have to worry about it, and you can sweat it.

★★Specification:

● Product Name: Airplus

● Bluetooth Version: 5.0

● Bluetooth Transmission Range: 15m{50feet}

● Weight: 3.0 g

● Power Bank Capacity: 650mAh

● Input: 5 V / 1A

●Transmission Frequency: (2400-2483.5) MHz

【Automatic Power-on/Pairing】Using Bluetooth 5.0，this is our fastest hands-free connection so far. Take out the wireless earbuds from the charging box,it can be turned on and connected automatically, conveniently and quickly without waiting for any time. Then reconnect to the last device. The headset is compatible with various mobile phones with Bluetooth devices.

【Mini Charging Case with Long Battery Life】The wireless earbud is equipped with portable charging box that supply in total about 24H playtime, and earbuds can last 3-4H playtime at a full charge. The mobile phone interface can show the power status of the earbuds , so you can easy to know the remaining power. The charging case is small and light for easy portability.

【Secure Fit and IPX5 Waterproof】 We tested the wireless earbuds with over 100 unique human ears to create an incredibly ergonomic and comfortable design hence attach into your ears seamlessly.Enjoy all day listening comfort with stable, snug earbuds that perfectly fit your ears. The sealed shell and interior Nano coating can easily repel sweat and rain, making the headphones good for outdoor sports and long workouts.

【Good Guarantee】The Bluetooth earbuds have left/right ear separated design to support mono/stereo modes. 30-days hassle-free money-back guarantee and 12-month warranty, within 24 hours customer service team.