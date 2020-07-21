Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones IPX8 Waterproof Earbuds, 80 Playtime, in Ear Earphones with Microphone, Deep Bass 3D Stereo Sound, Charging Case, Sports, Work Out, Easy Pairing, Power Bank



Passive Noise Canceling

earbud headphones can block out most of surrounding noises. You will be out of kinds of noise and get into the fantastic world of music with the sound quality of C5S.

Easy to Control

Previous Song : Press button twice of Left earbud Next Song : Press button twice of Right earbud Play/ Pause : Press button once of one earbud Volume – : Hold the button of Left Earbud Volume+ : Hold the button of Right Earbud

Ultra-high Battery Capacity and Duration

The ultra-high capacity of the charging case able to provide extra 16 times recharge for the earbuds. The everlasting power multiple the playtime up to 80 hours, enable you to consistently enjoy the music for a whole month with 5 hours of daily use and no need for charging. It can also be used as an alternative power bank for your smart phones or other devices.

IPX8 Waterproof Effect

With IPX8 waterproof level, a great sense of security is given to you even if you bring it out for outdoor activities. Whether you are a sport lover, frequent gym visitor or fascinating about all sort of exciting activities, Donerton workout headphones is definitely the ideal earbuds which can easily withstand sweat and water and provide studio-like music quality.

Better Connectivity

With high-performance chip and antenna, these wireless earphones offer extended range and fewer dropouts, and stay connected as you keep moving.

Multi-Mode

Stereo mode: Enjoy the HD stereo rhythm, especially for the deep and rich BASS. Mono mode: You can use the left or right side separately to connect different devices.

Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

Playtime

140

150

150

Bluetooth 5.0

✓

✓

✓

HD Mic

✓

✓

✓

【Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality】C5S wireless headphones Offers a Truly Natural and Authentic Sound Performance with Focus on Getting a Clear Midrange and a Balanced Bass and Treble Performance.

【80-Hour Playtime】 True wireless earbuds can last for over 5 hours playtime on a single charge. While on the go the portable charging case power can last up to 80 hours (recharge up to 16 times full charge for the wireless headphones), Single ear standby time（150 hours） In addition to charging the earbuds, the charging case can act as a power bank for charging mobile phones and other USB devices. Donerton sport earbuds are very suitable for outdoor sports, workouts whole day!

【IPX8 Waterproof 】This IPX8 tested waterproof headphones keep you safe in the heavy rain or sweat, You can wear it to take shower or using in rainy days, and can even be rinsed clean under the tap.

【One step pairing】 – pick up 2 ear pods from charging box They will connect each other automatically, then only one step easily enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.