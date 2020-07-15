Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Hi-Fi Stereo Bluetooth Earbuds Half in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Buit-in Mic Headset 35H Playtime with Charging Case Waterproof for Work/Travel/Gym



Product Description

Newest Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Newest Bluetooth 5.0 Technology provides in-call stereo sound and fast, stable transmission.

Long Battery Life

1 hour of battery charging gives you 4-5 hours of audio playtime. Earbuds can be recharged 6 additional times in the charging case.Total play time is up to 35 hours.

IPX6 Water Resistant

IPX6 Water Resistant efficiently protects the wireless headphones from intense sweat, perfect for jogging, hiking, yoga, gym exercises, fitness etc. (not for swimming).

Comfortable/Stable to Wear

Lighter (Earbud is only 4g) and ergonomic design to ensure your half in-Ear earbuds fit comfortably to your ears.

Share Mode

Give one earbud to your lover/familiar/friend to share your moment. Ideal for sharing or not wanting to miss the great sound with your friend.

Charge On The Go

The size of charging case is like car key, weighs only 35g. Built for your convenience to carry the wireless earbuds around and charge them anywhere.

Release Date

2020

2020

2019

Playtime of earbuds

4-5 Hrs

6 Hrs

8 Hrs

Playtime with charging case

35 Hrs

35 Hrs

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Technic Feature

Exceptional Sound Quality/ Hands-free Calls & Microphone/ Comfortable & Lightweight

Exceptional Sound Quality/ Hands-free Calls & Microphone/ Comfortable & Lightweight

When the two earphones can’t pair with each other or can’t connect to your device, How To Reset?

1. Delete the “T12” earbuds device from bluetooth list on your phone.

2. Take out two earbuds from the charging case and turn them off. (Follow Power off – Method 2 on User Manual).

3. Long press the MFB of 2 earbuds for 15S until there are orange and white lights flashing for 1S then power off automatically.

4. Turn on 2 earbuds (Follow Power on – Method 2 on User Manual) after 2 seconds, double press MFB of both earbuds and 2 earbuds will connect to each other. After connected successfully, both LED lights will have orange and white lights flicker alternately.

5. After reset, please connect the earbuds to your device according to Connect to BT Device methods on User Manual.

Note:

If the earbuds are not in the charging case or haven’t been put back into the charging case, the turn-on of the two earbuds is independent. You need to turn on both earbuds.

If the earbuds can not pair with your bluetooth device or can not pair with each other, please try to reset them according to Instructions mentioned above.

Functions of Multifuction Button (MFB):

1. Previous Song: Long Press MFB of Left earbud

2. Next Song: Long Press MFB of Right earbud

3. Play/ Pause: One Press MFB of one earbud

4. Pick up/ Hang up phone call: One Press MFB once of one earbud

5. Decline Incoming call: Long Press MFB for 2s of one earbud

Advantages of T12 Wireless Earbuds:

T12 wireless earbuds offers a pair of high-fidelity Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with up to 35 hours of battery life.

You won’t be worry about master-slave restrictions and enjoy single earbud mode.

Suitable size, easy to carry, can use in anytime anywhere, achieve what you desired.

【35 Hours Playtime】The wireless earbuds offer 4-5 hours playtime from one single charge (only 1 hour charging time) and extra 30 hours playtime in the mini portable charging case .

【Superior Sound Quality】The wireless earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produces incredible sound quality with crystal crisp treble .

【Sound Seamless Switching】You can feel free to use only one or both wireless earbuds. The one earbud mode supports using one earbud while the other one is charging in the case .

【Comfortable & Stable】Lighter (4g) and ergonomic design, own incredible comfort for long playtime and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears .