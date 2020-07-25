Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, AOPOY TWS Sports Wireless Earphones 60H Playtime IPX6 Waterproof with Touch Control and Charging Case for Running Sports Gym for iPhone Android, Black



Price: $47.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 01:07:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Touch Control & Wake-up Function

High-accuracy touch panel has been applied to shape the sleek body while one gently tap to make multi-functions available with no extra pressure on your ears. Support Siri voice assistant, just need to long press the blue-tooth ear buds’ touch area for about 2s to wake up, with you safely and conveniently operating while driving.

Zero Pressure Wearing

AOPOY’s eartips and jackets are engineered from a super-soft liquid silicone for exceptional in-ear comfort. Tips and Jackets are also available in multiple sizes to ensure everyone has a perfect listening experience.

Hi-Fi stereo sound quality

Deliver crisp, dynamic audio and Powerful Bass Performance . Earbuds built-in microphone Enhanced phone call performance,delivers the best possible stereo call quality.

Require no intricate wires, making you share the earbud with your family, lover and friend to enjoy happy together.

Ultra-fast Auto Connected

Earbuds will Automatically on, automatically connected.

Easy and quickly setup for all your devices.

After first pairing, Headphones will automatically pair with your device while taking out; automatically turn off and charge once put it back in case.

【IPX6 Waterproof】This bluetooth wireless earbuds internal nano-coating can protect Earbuds from heavy rain or sweat during strenuous exercise like running, jogging, horse riding, hiking, fitness , and after that please timely wipe the Earbuds with a soft cloth to keep dry and prolong its service life. ( Note:The charging case is not waterproof. Not for swimming, Bluetooth signal cannot be connected underwater because water block bluetooth signal)

【TWS HiFi Sound & Bluetooth 5.0】 The True Wireless Stereo sports headphones are committed to being your indispensable sports partner,with utilizing 12mm diaphragm to realize true sound and powerful bass performance as well as Bluetooth 5.0 technology to ensure a fast, stable and efficient transmission, in this context, making music and voice calls smoother and clearer.

【Touch-control & Button-Control】AOPOY sports wireless earphones come with dual-mode control function, you can click on the touch control area to answer / reject calls, play the previous / next music, while long press the touch area for 2s to wake up Siri. Furthermore, please click the power button when you want to adjust the music volume.

【Auto Paring &Long working Time】The earbuds automatically turn on and connect with your smart phone when removed from the charging case, auto turn off and charge when return to the case.The wireless earbuds have built-in polymer lithium battery just need to charge 2 hours for 5-8 hours of call duration/audio playback time. Whereas,the charging case built-in 1050mAh battery is enough to provide at least 7 times of charging for the Earphones.