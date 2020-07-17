Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds CXK Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones 30H Playtime in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds Sweatproof Earphones Sport Headsets Buit-in Mic for Working/Travel/Gym [Upgrade]



Price: $25.99 - $19.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 14:36:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Premium Sound Quality

With the upgraded acoustic components, E8 wireless earbuds provide you rich dynamic bass and crisp clear treble.

Stable Connection

Adopting the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Chipset delivers seamless music, whether you use the left, right or both earbuds, it still keeps its stable connection.

Super Easy Pairing

Only one step to complete the pairing. Just click the “E8” Bluetooth option to connect the earbuds to your device.

30 Hours Total Play Time

Earbuds provide 4-5 hours play time per charge.

The mini charging case can recharge your earbuds 5 times.

Multiple Using Modes

· Binaural Mode – Fully immerse yourself in the world of music

· Sharing Mode – Share the moment with a friend or family member

· Monaural Mode – For safety, only wear one earbud when driving

IPX6 Water Resistant

Nano-coating efficiently prevents water and sweat from penetrating and damaging the sensitive components. Caution: The earbuds are not designed for swimming, and the charging case is not waterproof.

【Ultra-Lightweight & HiFi Stereo Sound】 Features an ergonomic design, each wireless earbud only weighs 4 grams, equipped with 3 different ear tip sizes to ensure hours of comfortable wear. True wireless earbuds with HD rendering technology deliver CD-like audio quality with crystal clear treble and well-balanced bass.

【Up to 30 Hours Playtime】Wireless Earbuds offer 4-5 hours of playtime on a single charge (only takes 1 hour to recharge) and 30 hours continuous play time with the mini portable charging case.

【Type-C Quick Charge】The portable charging case can be fully charged in 90 minutes with the Type-C port. Moreover, Type-C offers a more stable and safer way to charge. This design also increases the wireless earbuds’ battery life.

【One Step Pairing】 Simply remove the wireless earbuds from the charging case, then click on “E8” from the Bluetooth device list to connect the wireless earbuds with your mobile device.