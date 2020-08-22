Wireless Earbuds, [2020 Upgraded] EarFun Free Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, USB-C Quick Charge, IPX7 Waterproof in-Ear Wireless Headphones, Deep Bass, 30H Playtime Built-in Mic



Better Sound, Better Life

EarFun is dedicated to share the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices and provide superior-quality audio products that improve the lives of our customers.

Our team has dedicated the past year to every aspect of the product from design to delivery to ensure a great end-to-end experience for our loyal customers.

With Two CES 2020 Innovation Award Honorees, EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand.

2020 NEW VERSION



Award-winning True Wireless Earbuds

1. Each earbuds can be used independently.

2. Volume control with earbuds button.

3. IPX7 100% waterproof.

4. 2-Hour charging can make 30-Hour uninterrupted play time.

5. Quick charging with USB-C cable or wireless charging pad.

Note: Please dry the earbuds before you put them back into the charging case. Sweat or water on the earbuds might cause short circuit and damage the product during charging.

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Maximum working Range: 49ft(without obstacle)

Earbuds Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Earbuds Charging Time: About 1.5 hours

Case Charging Time: Type-C about 2 hours

SINGLE/TWIN MODE

Either earbud can be automatically paired to your device for independent use. You can switch freely between twin mode and mono mode by just placed either one of the earbud back into the charging case.

30 HOURS PLAYTIME

EarFun Free wireless earbuds can provide 30 hours of playtime when fully charged. A single 10 min charge using the provided USB-C charging cable gives you 2 hours of playtime. Take it to travel with you, you can enjoy long-lasting music all day and every day.

IPX7 WATERPROOF

Protected by our Innovative SweatShield Technology that hermetically seals the internal circuits, so EarFun Free Bluetooth earbuds will keep every single drop of sweat at the outside where it belongs. Take the earbuds with you even in kayaking or surfing.

VOLUME CONTROL

The one-touch control offers you the flexibility of switching songs, turning up/down the volume or taking on a call with a single press of a button. It enable you to physically control the wireless earbuds when you do sports, no longer need the phone anymore.

COMFORTABLE & SECURE

Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snuggly in your ear; 3 sizes of ear tips option provide individualized fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no pain. They fit securely, stay firm in place even for workout or running.

TWO WAYS TO CHARGE

The carry case can be charged via USB-C or a Qi wireless charger(not included). Just 10 minutes charging can make 2-hour listening and take 1.5 hours to full charge the wireless earbuds. Charging wirelessly offers you a more convenient charging method.

