Wireless Earbuds, 2020 Upgraded 33H Playtime, Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones 5.0 with Charging Case, VEATOOL Mini in Ear Earphones Premium Stereo Sound Ear Buds, Built-in Mic,for Android iPhone

2 * wireless earbuds

1 * charging box

1 * USB cable

4 * silicone earplugs

1 * user manual

1.Earbuds Dimension:23*22*17.5mm

2.Charging Case Dimension: 80*41*31mm

Smart Button Control



Play/Pause a song: Click one (of any earbud MFB)

Volume +: Quick Double-click L earbud

Volume -: Quick Triple-click L earbud

Next Tack:Quick Double-click R earbud

Previous Tack: Quick Triple-click R earbud

Answer/End a Call:Click one (of any earbud MFB)

Reject an incoming call: Long Press 2 secs (of any earbud MFB)

Activate Siri: Long Press 2 secs (of any earbud MFB) with “”Toot”” Prompt

Screen LED Display

The Charging Case has the Battery LED Display, You can Know When is the Best time to Charge. You Can Go out for fun Without Worrying About Battery Shortage.

800mAh Large Battery

One charge can enjoy 3.3-5.5 hours of listening time, and the compact charging case can charge the wireless headphones 5-6 times, so the use time is extended to 17-33 hours. Add a nice color to your life and travel.

Waterproof & Sweatproof

This wireless earbuds is sweatproof & waterproof,which is very suitable for jogging, hiking, yoga, gym exercise, cycling, fitness, etc. (not suitable for swimming).

Ergonomical Design

Ergonomic soft silicone earmuffs provide you with the safest and most comfortable wearing experience. And provide S, M, L three sizes of earplugs to ensure that your earphones fit your ears comfortably.

Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Supports HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Adopting Bluetooth 5.0 HD Rendering Technology that Produce Incredible Sound Quality with Deep Bass and Crystal Crisp Treble. And the call will be more stereo and fast and stable transmission.

Hi-Fi Stereo Sound

The graphene-coated driver of the J29 wireless headset is sturdy and lightweight. Vibrate with extremely high precision to bring you a super realistic listening experience. With oversized speakers, you are in the center of the stage.

Major/Minor Mode

Your main earbuds can be switched freely between the left and right earbuds without any additional pairing steps. It is very suitable for sharing wonderful sounds that you don’t want to miss with your friends.

Easy to Carry

Charging case size: 80 * 41 * 31mm; it can be put in any bag or pocket that you carry. And can be used anytime, anywhere. It is the best companion for commuting, exercising and traveling.

♪♫【Latest Bluetooth 5.0 】The bluetooth headphones use the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which can provide a more stable connection (the maximum connection distance is 33 ft), support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP to provide call stereo, Android & iPhone and products with Bluetooth devices Both can be used.

♪♫【One Step Pairing & Smart Button Control】When you take it out of the charging case, Twins bluetooth headphones will automatically turn on and pair without any problems; and the wireless headphones have smart button controls, you can use twins wireless earbuds to achieve +/- volume, Play the next/previous song, answer/reject calls, activate voice and other functions to make your life more convenient.

♪♫【Large Volume & Stereo Quality】Unique stereo sound quality and design provide you with perfect sound, experience music, movies, podcasts, calls, etc. in a new way. Built-in twin high-quality microphones, even if you are walking on a noisy street, you can be in the palace of music.

♪♫【After-sales Guarantee】One Month No Reason Money-Back Guarantee and 24 Months Replacement Warranty, If You Are Not Satisfied with Your Purchase for Any Reason, Please Feel Free To Contact Us at the Buyer Center or Support Email, 24 hours Quick Reply.