Wireless Earbuds，BLZK K1 [Upgraded Comfort] Immersive Bass Sound in-Ear Sports Wireless Headphones，True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 5.0 ，Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Microphone (Black)

Superior Sound Quality

Deliver natural and authentic music quality with powerful bass. so you can even hear your music in less than ideal environments.

On-The-Go Listening

Enjoy 5 hours of listening from a single charge, and extend it to 40 hours with the compact charging case.

Comfortable Wearing

There are 3 sizes of silicone earplugs for couples (S, M, L) for you to choose from, to ensure that everyone has a perfect listening experience.

High-quality chips

Bluetooth V5.0 has doubled the transmission speed, and the connection is more stable.

Perfect Design

The Wireless earbuds will not drop. The earbuds are very sweatproof and suitable for running, yoga, exercise, fitness, exercise,

Unique and elegant

The lightweight design creates more elegant and refined earplugs, making it a very decent gift for the one you love.

【Powerful earbud tapping operation】 the trouble caused by improper touch in the pas，Upgrade click operation , past music / next music, pause playback , answer the call, hang up the phone, Wake up Siri，long press to keep the power off.

【Easy to use】Once open the charging case, the wireless earbuds will pair with your device instantly.(Requires earplugs to be paired successfully for the first time) The bluetooth V5.0 make you getting 2x faster transmission speed.more stable connectivity with，Stable connection distance can reach 50 ft or higher.

【Perfect design】 Comfortable materials fit your ears perfectly, without irritation or discomfort. suitable for everyone’s size ears, does not fall. Earbud Very sweat-proof. can be used for business/office/leisure, driving, training, yoga, basketball, tennis, running, jogging, fitness and other outdoor activities.

【Highly compatible】Are compatible with Bluetooth adapters, such as： Apple，iPhone，iPad , Samsung，LG，Android， PC， Windows. Even non-contracted smartphone are not damaged or have technical problems，wireless Bluetooth earbuds comes with a 12 month warranty，If you need help，please contact the Seller support Get high quality service.