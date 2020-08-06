Wireless Doorbell WiFi Smart Video Doorbell 720P HD Smart Security Camera Doorbell with Realtime Push Alerts Watchdog Surveillance System Night Vision



WIFI Smart Video Doorbell, Guardian Of Your Home!

Smart PIR Motion Detection & IR Night Motion

Immediately sends a notification to your phone when someone rings the doorbell or triggers the PIR motion sensor.

The infrared light will automatically turn on at night and infrared night vision will be performed with clear 720P HD video.

Our Biggest Advantage:

★ Million HD pixels collocated with 166° Wide-Angle Lens you won’t miss all the thing around your home.

★ Smart PIR motion detection and IR night motion. Support mobile phone remote fast wake-up device.

★ Battery Powered for easy to set up. Three 18650 specification batteries work regularly for 8-12 months.

★ 2.4G Wi-Fi connection, support mobile phone remote fast wake-up device.

★ Multi-user sharing quick and easy to installation.

★ Adjustable motion sensors, day and night mode automatic switching, whether day r night, the image is clearly visible, for your safety and family security.

★ High-quality two-way talk with noise cancellation.

Warm Tips:

1. Motion detection can sometimes false alerts because of large heat sources such as cars, the rising or setting sun or reflections off a shiny object. Please install the video doorbell in a place to avoid the sun.

2. The Wireless Video Doorbell supports WIFI 2.4GHz, DOES NOT support WIFI 5GHz.

Package included:

–1 x WIFI Video Doorbell

–1 x Dingdong Indoor Chime

–3 x 18650 Batteries

–1 x USB Cable

–1 x Sticker

–1 x User Manual

🏡 【EASY TO SET UP】: No wires needed. Just need Installation, Download Free App (NO MONTHLY FEE) to support Android, iOS. Download the APP, then connect it to 2.4G wireless (not 5GHz) via your smartphone, strong penetration, stable transmission, ensuring a clear and smooth picture. Lifemement store provides timely customer service, should you have any questions, feel free to contact us.

🏡 【TWO-WAY AUDIO】: Smart WIFI doorbell use a built-in microphone and speakers with noise cancellation, you can see and talk with your visitors anywhere. The sensitive time is adjustable to start loop recording, and the expired video will be automatically deleted. APP needs the permission of access microphone from your smart device. Attention: Please remove the plastic protection of the battery in doorbell.

🏡 【ULTRA LOW POWER CONSUMPTION MODE】: Newly upgraded low power technology, only three 18650 batteries with a pointed tip are needed(included). In low power mode, our doorbell consumes power slowly so it can work for 2-4 months depending on your setting. The battery is rechargeable with the USB cable (included). Newly designed ultra-low-power technology with 18650 batteries (included).

🏡 【PIR MOTION DETECTION&NIGHT VISION】: Once a move is detected or a visitor presses the doorbell, an alert is sent to your mobile device at once(need to allow this in the setting of your smart device). IR night vision with 166°view angle, 720P, night vision (you could turn Nigh Vision Infrared Light on or off) automatic switching, providing 24 hours HD real-time video view via APP, Peace in mind of your home and family security. There are 4 levels of sensitivity in Setting

🏡 【IP64 WATERPROOF】: Provide waterproof & dustproof rating. Please fully charge the device before use. Package included: 1x Wireless Video Doorbell, 1x Dingdong Indoor Chime, 1x USB Cable, 1 x User Manual, 1 x Sticker, 3 x 18650 Batteries. Note: SD Card Not Included.